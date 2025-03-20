Breaking Bad star Aaron Paul still gets called 'b**ch' by fans: 'It's still very much a problem'

Hollywood actor Aaron Paul may have left Jesse Pinkman behind when Breaking Bad ended over a decade ago, but fans aren’t ready to let go of one of his character’s most iconic catchphrases. During a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Aaron Paul admitted that fans still call him “bitch” whenever they recognise him

During a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Aaron revealed that he still gets called “bitch” by fans—a trend that hasn’t slowed down despite the years that have passed since the show’s conclusion. Jimmy reminded Aaron that during a 2018 visit to the show, he had mentioned this peculiar issue, and the actor admitted that it remains a persistent part of his life.

"It’s still very much a problem. It’s so wild, because the show has been done for so long. But a lot of people are being introduced to it now. And I can confidently say I’ve been called ‘bitch’ more than anyone in the world. It’s true," Aaron told Jimmy.

The 45-year-old actor, who shares two children with his wife, Lauren Parsekian, first spoke about this during the 2018 interview, shortly after the birth of their daughter, Story. At the time, Jimmy jokingly requested that fans refrain from using the expletive if they encountered Aaron with his child. However, it seems that advice went largely ignored.

Aaron shared that his 7-year-old daughter Story and 2-year-old son Ryden have overheard fans using the word around him. While they remain unaware of its meaning, Aaron believes Jesse Pinkman’s usage of the term on Breaking Bad may have softened its edge over time. "But I feel like my character kinda made it more of, like, a term of endearment a little bit," he explained.

Beyond his experiences with enthusiastic fans, Aaron also spoke about his enduring friendship with Breaking Bad co-star Bryan Cranston. He revealed that Bryan is the godfather to his son and is affectionately known in the Aaron household as "Monkey Man"—a nickname inspired by Bryan’s role in the 2020 Disney film The One and Only Ivan. "My son, I don’t think he even knows his name is Bryan," Aaron joked.

Aaron’s continued association with Breaking Bad is hardly surprising, given the show’s lasting cultural impact. Created by Vince Gilligan, the critically acclaimed crime drama aired from 2008 to 2013 and is widely regarded as one of the greatest television series of all time. Following the transformation of high school chemistry teacher Walter White into a ruthless drug kingpin, the show won multiple awards, including 16 Primetime Emmy Awards. Bryan’s portrayal of Walter White earned him four Emmys for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series, while Aaron took home three for his supporting role as Jesse Pinkman.