Tsunami warning live updates: US, Japan, Russia on alert after powerful Kamchatka earthquake

Tsunami warning live updates: In Russia, a tsunami measuring 3–4 metres (10–13 feet) was observed in parts of Kamchatka, according to Sergei Lebedev, the regional minister for emergency situations, who urged people to “move away from the shoreline of the peninsula.” (File)

Tsunami warning live updates: Following a powerful magnitude over 8.0 earthquake off Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula on Wednesday morning, tsunami warnings were issued for the coasts of Japan, the United States, and Russia. Japan’s Meteorological Agency upgraded an earlier advisory to a tsunami alert, warning of waves up to 3 metres (yards) along the Pacific coast of Japan, potentially reaching northern coastal areas in under 30 minutes after the alert....Read More

A tsunami warning was also issued for Hawaii, with the U.S. National Weather Service’s Pacific Tsunami Warning Center stating that a tsunami had been generated that “could cause damage along the coastlines of all the Hawaiian islands.”

The warning added: “Urgent action should be taken to protect lives and property.” The first waves were expected to arrive around 7 p.m. local time.

Latest tsunami alert developments

• An evacuation order was issued for the small town of Severo-Kurilsk, located south of the Kamchatka Peninsula, due to the tsunami threat, Sakhalin Governor Valery Limarenko announced via Telegram.

• The Kamchatka region and Russia’s Far East lie along the Pacific Ring of Fire, a seismically volatile zone frequently affected by strong earthquakes and volcanic activity.

• According to Japan’s Meteorological Agency, the earthquake occurred at 8:25 am.local time (2325 GMT Tuesday) and had a preliminary magnitude of 8.0. It was situated about 250 kilometres (160 miles) from Hokkaido, the northernmost of Japan's four main islands, and was only faintly felt, NHK television reported.

• The United States Geological Survey (USGS) stated that the tremor struck at a depth of 19.3 kilometres (12 miles). Shortly after initial assessments, the USGS revised the magnitude to 8.7.

• Russia’s Tass news agency, reporting from Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, the nearest major city, said that numerous residents fled their homes barefoot and without coats. Inside houses, cabinets fell, mirrors shattered, vehicles shook, and balconies swayed noticeably.

• Tass also noted power cuts and disruptions to mobile phone networks in the capital of the Kamchatka region.

• The National Tsunami Warning Center, located in Alaska, issued a tsunami warning for sections of the Aleutian Islands, and a tsunami watch for parts of the U.S. West Coast, including California, Oregon, Washington, and Hawaii.

• The warning also extended to a wide portion of Alaska’s coastline, including segments of the panhandle region.

• The Japanese government stated it had established a taskforce to collect information and coordinate a response in the event of a crisis.

• Shinichi Sakai, a seismologist from the University of Tokyo, told NHK that a shallow earthquake, even from a distant location, could still produce a tsunami capable of affecting Japan.

• Japan, situated along the Pacific Ring of Fire, remains one of the most earthquake-prone nations in the world.