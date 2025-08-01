Adria Arjona reacts to boyfriend Jason Momoa's new look, posts sweet birthday tribute for ‘mi amor’

Jason Momoa has shaved off his beard after six years, drawing mixed reactions from fans. Among those who reacted to his new look, which he revealed in an Instagram post, was Adria Arjona. The 46-year-old made his relationship with the Hit Man actress public in 2024. Adria Arjona shares emotional birthday tribute for her boyfriend, Jason Momoa(Instagram/ Adria Arjona)

Jason Momoa’s new look

A Minecraft Movie actor revealed on social media Wednesday that he had not shaved in six years. While talking about his company's aim to eliminate single-use plastic in Hawaii, he gave an update on Mananalu's partnership with Boomerang Water to reduce waste and shipping footprint.

Momoa shaved his beard for his role in the upcoming Dune: Part Three. In his now-viral video, he joked about how he “hated” his new look. Momoa is set to return as Duncan Idaho, a mentor and sword-master to Paul Artreides (Timothee Chalamet), in the sci-fi film, Variety reported.

Adria Arjona reacts to Jason Momoa’s new look

The actress dropped a few white heart emojis on the post. Apart from Arjona, fans also praised Jason Momoa’s look. One account wrote, “Dune 3 is coming! You look handsome either way, I am a huge fan of the beard however.” Another commented, “Facial hair, no facial hair, your humble personality makes you gorgeous no matter what!”

Adria Arjona’s sweet birthday post for Jason Momoa

On Friday, she shared a special post for Momoa, wishing him a happy birthday with a series of romantic photos. Adria Arjona expressed her love and admiration for the actor. “Happy birthday mi amor. There’s nothing I love more than doing life by your side. So here’s to one more year of being wild and free and to forever growing young. Love you so much babii @prideofgypsies . AND…: happy @chief.of.war day too. Excited for the world to watch what you’ve poured your heart and soul into for the past years,” she wrote.

Jason Momoa’s future projects

Apart from Dune: Part Three, Momoa is a part of Chief of War, an Apple TV+ series that was released on August 1. The show features the Aquaman star in the role of Hawaiian warrior chief Kaʻiana and depicts the reunification of the islands. He will also star in In the Hand of Dante alongside Al Pacino and Gerald Butler.

