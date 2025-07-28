Anya Taylor-Joy, Zendaya reunite in Budapest as filming kicks off for Dune: Part Three

Filming for Denis Villeneuve’s Dune: Part Three officially started in Budapest, marking the return of Zendaya, Timothee Chalamet and Anya Taylor-Joy. Amid the shooting, Zendaya and Anya Taylor-Joy were seen exploring the city. Zendaya will reprise her role as Chani in Dune: Part Three.(AFP)

An X user going by the handle Film Updates shared a picture of Anya and Zendaya in the Hungarian capital and wrote, “Anya Taylor-Joy and Zendaya together in Budapest. Production for ‘DUNE: PART THREE’ is currently underway.”

Zendaya, who was wearing a white and black striped t-shirt, and Anya, dressed in a coral shirt, posed for the photo with big grins on their faces.

Dune third installment name revealed

Shooting of the Dune series’ third installment, which is backed by Warner Bros Pictures and Legendary Entertainment, has resumed work at Budapest’s Origo Film Studios: the same location used for the previous two parts of the film, Screenrant reported.

The film’s official title was announced recently, and much to the dismay of fans, it is not titled Dune Messiah after Frank Herbert’s 1969 novel. Instead, the project is now officially titled as Dune: Part Three in line with industry listings like Rentrak, according to a Variety report.

Zendaya and Anya Taylor-Joy lead star-studded cast

Zendaya will be repeating her role as Chani. Timothee Chalamet will reprise his role as Paul Atreides, and Anya Taylor-Joy will join them as Alia Atreides, Paul's sister. Her character made a brief appearance in the second film. Variety also reported that the other cast members returning include Florence Pugh, Javier Bardem, and Jason Momoa, who will be a surprise return since it seemed he was removed from Dune: Part Two.

Newcomers Nakoa-Wolf Momoa and Ida Brooke have been cast as Leto II and Ghanima Atreides, the children of Paul and Chani, crucial characters in Herbert’s Dune Messiah.

Production accelerated after Dune: Part Two's success

According to another Deadline report, Villeneuve had originally planned a break before working on the third film of the franchise. However, the overwhelming critical and commercial success of Dune: Part Two, which grossed over $714 million worldwide, created an accelerated timeframe. The creators are hoping for a theatrical release in December 2026.

Since cinematographer Greig Fraser is tied up on The Batman: Part II, Linus Sandgren will handle the visuals for the third film of the franchise. Meanwhile, composer Hans Zimmer will be returning to lend the same magic his score did in the previous two films.

