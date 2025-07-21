Jason Momoa on his son's acting debut with Dune 3: ‘He’s going to be way better than I've ever been'

Hollywood actor Jason Momoa has reacted with a mix of disbelief and pride to the news of his son, Nakoa Wolf being cast in Dune 3. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight at the world premiere of his upcoming TV series Chief of War in Hawaii last week, the actor admitted that his initial instinct was to keep his son away from the acting world. Jason Momoa with his son Nakoa Wolf

“This, this kid, what the hell? I'm like, no, no, you can't act. No, you're not gonna be in. And then he literally—and he did it on his own. He's ready for the— I mean, listen, he's going to be way better than I have ever been, so I'm like that's what you want for your children. He's loud like his father, so it's like we have that in common,” he said.

The casting of Jason’s 16-year-old son (Full name: Nakoa-Wolf Manakauapo Namakaeha Momoa) in Dune 3 was first reported earlier this year, though the makers are yet to confirm the role officially. Industry insiders speculate that he could be playing the younger version of a key Atreides character or possibly someone from the Fremen tribe, in line with the franchise's upcoming narrative arc. As Denis Villeneuve prepares to adapt Dune: Messiah, the second book in Frank Herbert’s epic saga, new generations of characters are expected to emerge.

Jason himself played a role in 2021’s Dune, portraying Duncan Idaho, the fiercely loyal swordmaster to House Atreides. Though his character met a tragic end in the first film, Duncan left a lasting impression, becoming a fan favorite and symbolizing the emotional weight of loyalty and sacrifice.

For Jason, the idea of his son stepping into the cinematic universe that once showcased his own talents is understandably emotional. While he initially resisted the idea, it's clear that pride has replaced hesitation. The actor’s comments reflect not just a father’s joy, but also a recognition of the legacy being quietly passed on—one filled with passion, grit, and an unmistakable family flair for the dramatic.