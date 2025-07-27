Absolute Batman deserves to be DC’s next live-action masterpiece: Here's why

Batman’s spot in the DC Universe has always been layered, but a recent villain redesign in the comics has reignited one very specific idea: this story needs a live-action adaptation, as per Screen Rant. Though few fans of the Caped Crusader may find many versions of a hero puzzling, comics have always embraced different interpretations. Absolute Batman reimagines the Dark Knight's origin story(Instagram/batman)

For instance, three avatars of Spider-Man were introduced between 2002 and 2016, and each had a unique spin. With the DCU now embracing multiverse storytelling through both James Gunn’s reboot and the Elseworlds banner, the time feels right.

DC set to embrace dual Dark Knights

DC is charting a bold new path by continuing two separate Batman movie universes at once. As per Screen Rant, while the majority of movies and TV shows were scrapped to make way for a unified DCU, Matt Reeves’ The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson, remains untouched under the Elseworlds label. At the same time, James Gunn is set to for a different Batman with Damian Wayne, in The Brave and the Bold. With these distinct timelines, DC is surely offering fans two very different takes on the Dark Knight.

Why does Absolute Batman need to happen?

DC Comics is no stranger to reinventing its heroes, but the DC Absolute Universe has taken that idea to the next level. In this reimagined world, Batman is not the orphaned billionaire we have always known. He is grounded, raw, and even his foes feel startlingly fresh. Take Killer Croc, for example: once Bruce Wayne’s close friend and sparring partner, Waylon Jones becomes something far darker after being abducted and mutated at Arkham, this universe’s even more terrifying take on Arkham Asylum.

Croc’s transformation is pure nightmare fuel, hulking, deformed, with a stretched neck and jagged teeth embedded in unnatural places. This is not just shock value; it is visceral storytelling that dares to push known characters into unsettling territory. The Absolute Universe does not just remix the lore; it elevates it. If ever there was a Batman story made for live-action adaptation, this is the one. It is fresh, fierce, and unforgettable.

Absolute Batman reinvents the Dark Knight

Reportedly, Absolute Batman offers a bold reimagining of the Dark Knight. While past adaptations have leaned into either camp or grit, this version reshapes Bruce Wayne’s origin and places him in a hauntingly different Gotham. He is still a fighter, still driven, but molded by entirely new circumstances. It is a version that could exist alongside others, yet feels truly original, daring, and worth exploring on the big screen.

FAQs

Who is the new Batman actor in 2027?

In 2026, Robert Pattinson will return as Batman in The Batman Part II, directed by Matt Reeves.

Why is Batman 2 delayed to 2027?

The Batman – Part II has been delayed to 2027, as the script is still being finalized.

Is The Batman movie on Netflix?

No, The Batman movie is not on Netflix.