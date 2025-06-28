The Batman Part II gets release date from Matt Reeves: Here's when to expect it in theaters

Matt Reeves has finally shared a big update on The Batman Part II. After months of silence, the sequel is officially moving forward. The wait has been long after the film was first announced in April 2022. Since then, delays and rumors have kept fans in the dark. Now, the release is locked for October 1, 2027. That’s more than five years after the original film. Matt Reeves confirms The Batman Part II is progressing, sharing a photo of the script on Instagram.( mattreevesla/Instagram)

Also Read: Bezos-Sanchez wedding: Newlyweds break cover as they leave Venice hotel, head for breakfast in Harry's Bar

Matt Reeves breaks silence on Batman Part II

On Friday, Reeves posted a photo of the finished script on Instagram. The caption read: “Partners in Crime (Fighters),” with co-writer Mattson Tomlin tagged. The page was blurred, but a Batman logo was clearly visible.

Reeves did not dive into the details, but for now, the post would suffice. The photo gave no plot hints. Still, fans welcomed even a blurry glimpse of progress. For fans, this was confirmation that things are moving again. It also marks Tomlin’s return to the writing team. He helped shape the story of the first film. Together, they are back to building the next chapter.

Also Read: Taylor Swift’s epic ‘Love Story’ performance with Travis Kelce and George Kittle goes viral: Watch

James Gunn responds to frustrated fans

Many fans have been frustrated by the delay. James Gunn finally addressed those concerns. In an Entertainment Weekly interview, he asked fans to be patient. “Let the guy write the screenplay in the amount of time he needs,” he said.

He also made it clear: Reeves doesn’t owe fans anything. “You like his movie because of Matt,” Gunn added. “So let Matt do things the way he does.” Gunn’s message was simple: creativity takes time. Trust the process.

Will Robert Pattinson return as Batman?

The first Batman movie was released in March 2022. Robert Pattinson brought a darker, more grounded version of Bruce Wayne. The film was praised for its style and tone.

So far, there’s no word on casting. Still, Pattinson is widely expected to return. Fans hope the core team stays together.

The sequel won’t connect to Gunn’s new DC Universe. Instead, it will stay under DC’s Elseworlds banner. That means it’s separate from Superman and other new films.

Reeves can continue to tell his story without any crossover pressure. It has been quiet for a long time. But now there’s movement. The story is written. The vision is back on track. The road to 2027 is still long. But at least fans now know: Gotham will return. Reeves is behind the wheel again.

FAQs

1. When is The Batman Part II releasing?

The sequel is currently scheduled to hit theatres on October 1, 2027, five and a half years after the first film’s release.

2. Is Robert Pattinson returning as Batman?

While Robert Pattinson is expected to reprise his role, official casting details have not been confirmed yet.

3. Why was The Batman sequel delayed?

Director Matt Reeves took time to finish the script. James Gunn, co-head of DC Studios, also urged fans to be patient, saying Reeves should be allowed to work at his own pace.