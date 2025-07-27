How Fantastic Four: First Steps gives Marvel’s ‘first family’ a second chance

Marvel’s Fantastic Four: First Steps is not just another superhero film. It is a second shot at a franchise that has never quite worked on screen. As The Conversation points out, every past Fantastic Four movie - from the early 2000s to the 2015 misfire - has been labeled a flop. Fans are hoping this time will be different. In comics, though, the Fantastic Four have always been a big deal. Marvel's Fantastic Four: First Steps aspires to redefine the franchise's legacy.( (Marvel/Disney via AP))

When Stan Lee and Jack Kirby introduced them in 1961, they ripped up the old superhero playbook. There were no masks. No secret lairs. Reed Richards, Sue Storm, Johnny Storm, and Ben Grimm were public figures, squabbling like any real family while saving the world.

Marvel superheroes leading normal lives

These were not just action comics; they broke social ground. Reed and Sue exchanged vows in 1965 - the first superhero wedding. In 1968, Sue gave birth to Franklin Richards, making her the first pregnant superhero mom. The Fantastic Four also introduced the Black Panther in 1966’s issue #52 - a historic first for a major Black superhero. And while it was not made official until decades later, scholars believe Ben Grimm was always meant to be Jewish, adding another layer of representation.

Also read: Fantastic Four: First Steps' mid-credits scene was shot by Avengers' Russo brothers, says director Matt Shakman

The Fantastic Four did not just redefine heroes; they built the Marvel universe itself. Spider-Man’s debut in 1963 featured the team right on the cover of Amazing Spider-Man #1, a move that boosted both characters.

By 1965, Reed and Sue’s wedding turned into a wild crossover with 19 superheroes and 28 villains crammed into one issue. Stan Lee and Jack Kirby even appeared in the comic, blurring the line between fiction and reality. As comics historian Douglas Wolk has said, those first hundred issues are “Marvel’s Bible and manual,” reports The Conversation.

Marvel's Phase Six and beyond

Now, Fantastic Four: First Steps will launch Phase Six of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which will culminate in Avengers: Secret Wars in 2027. The film is not just a reboot - it is meant to carry the same spark that made the original comics so influential: heroes who are powerful, flawed, and deeply human.

FAQs

Who is Zac Efron playing in Fantastic Four?

Marvel hasn’t confirmed Zac Efron as part of the cast, and no official role has been announced for him.

Who is playing the new Fantastic Four?

The cast for Fantastic Four: First Steps includes Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, Pedro Pascal, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach.

Is Fantastic Four from Marvel?

Yes, the Fantastic Four are Marvel characters, created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby in 1961.

When is the new Fantastic Four movie coming out?

Marvel’s Fantastic Four: First Steps was released on 25 July 2025.