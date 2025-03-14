Who is Keya Morgan, Stan Lee's business partner and caretaker accused of elder abuse?

The new documentary ‘Stan Lee: The Final Chapter’, directed by Jon Bolerjack, delves into the pain and turmoil Marvel Comics legend Stan Lee experienced in his final years. The beloved comic book creator, renowned for co-creating iconic characters like Spider-Man, the Avengers, and the X-Men, faced a series of personal and legal battles before his death at the age of 95 in 2018. During Lee's latter years, Morgan was charged with embezzling more than $5 million in cash, artwork, and other assets, including sales of memorabilia. (X/ @keyamorgan)

The documentary promises to reveal "never-before-seen footage" and details surrounding the mistreatment, deceit, and conflicts that plagued Lee in his later years, shedding light on those who allegedly exploited his declining health, as reported by CNN.

The complex and controversial drama surrounding Lee's final years came to public attention in 2018, when Lee's daughter, J.C. Lee, obtained an elder abuse restraining order against Keya Morgan, a former business manager and close confidant of Lee. Morgan, a New York memorabilia dealer, had become involved with Lee during the last years of his life, but their relationship turned contentious when legal allegations surfaced, as reported by The Guardian.

What were charges against Keya Morgan?

Morgan was accused of embezzling over $5 million in artwork, cash, and other assets from Lee during his final years, including memorabilia sales. In 2018, he was charged with stealing over $220,000 from Lee’s memorabilia sales. Prosecutors argued that Morgan manipulated Lee into believing he was in danger, leading to Lee's eviction from his Hollywood Hills home and a move to a Beverly Hills condominium. Authorities also alleged that Morgan filed false 911 reports to support his claims, leading to his arrest in May 2018.

In addition to the theft charges, Morgan faced accusations of isolating Lee from his friends and family and taking control of his social media accounts. These legal troubles came to a head in June 2018, when Morgan was hit with an arrest warrant for five counts of elder abuse.

The case escalated after a welfare check was conducted at Lee’s home, where police and a social worker were called in to assess his well-being. Morgan allegedly made false claims to the authorities, asserting that they were impostors trespassing on Lee’s property, resulting in his arrest for filing a false police report.

The legal proceedings were further complicated by accusations that Morgan had been behind a $1 billion lawsuit filed by Lee against Pow! Entertainment in May 2018, which Lee later dropped, describing it as “confusing.” Morgan’s actions were portrayed as part of a larger scheme to manipulate Lee for financial gain, particularly after the death of Lee's wife, Joan, in 2017.

In response to these allegations, Lee's legal team argued that multiple individuals had tried to take advantage of Lee's wealth and influence following his wife’s death. The case highlighted a troubling pattern of elder abuse and exploitation, which has become increasingly common as wealthy, aging celebrities face challenges managing their affairs and protecting themselves from unscrupulous individuals.

Morgan denied the accusations, and went onto say that media reports about him were false and claiming to have “100% proof” of his innocence. However, the charges against him have cast a long shadow over Lee's final years, suggesting that the comic legend may have been taken advantage of by those closest to him.

Morgan’s legal battles were further overshadowed by high-profile trials, including those of actor Danny Masterson and film mogul Harvey Weinstein, which took place in the same courthouse. Despite these complications, the accusations against Morgan paint a disturbing picture of manipulation, fraud, and deceit, raising questions about the vulnerability of elderly celebrities.