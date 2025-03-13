Who is J. C. Lee? All about Marvel Comics creator Stan Lee's daughter

Joan Celia “J.C.” Lee is the first and only surviving daughter of Marvel Comics creator Stan Lee and his wife, Joan Boocock Lee. The actress and producer was born in 1950 in the state of New York. She also had a younger sister, Jan Lee, who died a few days after her birth in 1953. All you need to know about Marvel Comics creator Stan Lee's only daughter, J.C. Lee(Getty)

Who is Joan Celia “J.C.” Lee?

The 75-year-old is an actress, writer, and producer, according to her author's bio on Amazon. She has authored Stan Lee's Love Story: It's All About Love, which involves a collection of photos, giving “fans unprecedented access to the man's tight-knit family.”

J.C. is described as Lee's “greatest creation,” who grew up in “a close-knit family.” According to her author's bio, her parents “encouraged her to express herself artistically through painting, fashion design, and even comic book layout.” After her father's death in 2018, she has been working to preserve his legacy.

Will J.C. Lee be featured in Stan Lee: The Final Chapter?

Most of the details about the highly-anticipated documentary Stan Lee: The Final Chapter are currently under wraps, including its release date. However, there is a chance that J.C. may get a mention in it. The trailer, released by Jon Bolerjack, included snippets of Lee's controversial manager, Mac “Max” Anderson.

In February 2018, just months before his death, Lee fired his longtime manager and nurse, Linda Sanchez, amid claims of a plot to cause a rift between him and his daughter, according to Daily Mail. Following Lee's death, J.C. sued Anderson in 2019, accusing him of “elder abuse and breach of fiduciary duty.”

“Anyone who loved my father and respected his work should see Max Anderson as we do. We believe he is a crook who lied to my father and stole from, and manipulated, him every chance he could. We intend to prove this in court,” J.C. said at the time, according to Soapcentral.com.

J.C. Lee's relationship with her father Stan Lee

J.C. reflected on her relationship with her late father in a 2024 interview with People magazine. “My mom and I thought he was the smartest, greatest, funniest, most elegant, hardest worker ever,” she said of Lee. “We were his greatest muses,” J.C. explained while referring to her late mother.

“My mom was the one who came up with the name Marvel, and my dad would joke that the Hulk was inspired by my toddler tantrums,” she went on, adding that her parents had a “great marriage” and a “great love story.” J.C. explained that Lee “had an amazing work ethic,” adding, “He would work all day, come home and have dinner with his family, and then go back to work.”