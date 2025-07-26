Fantastic Four: First Steps' mid-credits scene was shot by Avengers' Russo brothers, says director Matt Shakman

SPOILER ALERT: This article contains spoilers to Fantastic Four: First Steps A still from Fantastic Four: First Steps

Director Matt Shakman has confirmed that the mid-credits scene in The Fantastic Four: First Steps was not helmed by him — but by none other than Anthony and Joe Russo. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Matt revealed that the post-credits moment, which has become one of the most talked-about Marvel teases in recent years, was shot during production on Avengers: Doomsday.

“The Russos did end up directing that (Thunderbolts) post-credits scene, and they also did the one for this movie as well,” Matt said, explaining, “Just because they were done during the production of Avengers: Doomsday. You've got all those actors there, you've got those sets there, it just makes sense.”

The scene in question features the debut of the MCU’s newest major villain, Doctor Doom. Though he’s only shown from behind, holding his iconic mask, speculation is running wild over whether Robert Downey Jr. is the man behind the armor — marking his potential return to the MCU following Iron Man’s death in Avengers: Endgame. Matt, however, was tight-lipped on that front. When asked directly if RDJ indeed filmed the sequence, he simply replied, “For others to talk about.”

Set four years after the Fantastic Four defeat Galactus, the mid-credits scene offers a quiet yet ominous setup. Inside the Baxter Building, Sue Storm is seen reading a children's story to her son Franklin. When she steps away to grab another book, their AI companion H.E.R.B.I.E. suggests Origin of Species by Charles Darwin instead. Upon her return, she finds Doctor Doom kneeling before Franklin, mask in hand — a clear signal of the threat to come.

While Matt didn’t elaborate on Franklin’s future role in the MCU, he explained why Doom’s full introduction was saved for the post-credits sequence. “Doctor Doom is an amazing character, and he’s coming, as we all know. For us, it felt like, let’s start where you can focus on these four amazing characters... and save Doom for a little later,” he said.