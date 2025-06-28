After long wait Matt Reeves confirms finishing script for The Batman 2 starring Robert Pattinson

After months of speculation and anticipation, The Batman: Part II has officially moved one giant step forward — the script is finished. The Batman II is scheduled to release in October 2027.

Filmmaker Matt Reeves took to social media to break the news, posting a black-and-white image of the script’s cover featuring the iconic bat insignia. The photo, though deliberately blurred, shows the title The Batman: Part II. In the background, Matt and co-writer Mattson Tomlin can be seen sitting together. Matt captioned the post, “Partners in Crime (Fighters).” Mattson later confirmed the script’s completion on X, formerly Twitter.

The announcement comes just in time, as fans have been growing increasingly impatient online, flooding DC Studios co-chair James Gunn with questions. James had addressed the outcry in a recent interview. “Listen, we’re supposed to get a script in June. I hope that happens. We feel really good about it. Matt’s excited. I talk to Matt all the time. I’m totally excited about it. So we can’t wait to read the scripts, but we haven’t read it yet, if that’s your question,” he had said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

The filmmaker continued, “People should get off Matt’s nuts because it’s like, let the guy write the screenplay in the amount of time he needs to write it. That’s just the way it is. He doesn’t owe you something because you like his movie. I mean, you like his movie because of Matt. So let Matt do things the way he does.”

James also added that Matt wasn’t paying much attention to the noise online. “He’s got a lot of other things happening, so I don’t think he lets it affect him. He’s fine. But I am irritated by people. I mean, it’s just that thing people don’t need to be entitled about. It’s going to come out when he feels good about the screenplay. And Matt’s not going to give me the screenplay until he feels good about the screenplay,” he had said.

Meanwhile, last year, actor Robert Pattinson, who will reprise his role as the brooding caped crusader, had joked, “I started out as young Batman and I’m going to be f*****g old Batman by the sequel.”