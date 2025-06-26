Dune maker Denis Villeneuve to direct next James Bond film: ‘Intend to honour the tradition, open path for new mission'

Oscar-nominated Denis Villeneuve is all set to take on a new project, moving from the sci-fi epic Dune universe to the world of espionage with the next James Bond film. Denis has been tapped to direct the upcoming Bond movie, which will mark the first film from Amazon MGM. Also read: James Bond makers rubbishes rumours about changing gender, clarify that he will remain a man Denis’ last release was Dune: Part 2, which earned over $700 million at the box office.(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Denis Villeneuve set for Bond mission

Amazon MGM Studios made the announcement on Wednesday, adding that Tanya Lapointe has been signing on as executive producer. It was previously announced that Amy Pascal and David Heyman will serve as producers.

“Some of my earliest movie-going memories are connected to 007. I grew up watching James Bond films with my father, ever since Dr. No with Sean Connery. I’m a die-hard Bond fan. To me, he’s sacred territory,” Denis said, adding, “I intend to honour the tradition and open the path for many new missions to come. This is a massive responsibility, but also, incredibly exciting for me and a huge honour. Amy, David, and I are absolutely thrilled to bring him back to the screen. Thank you to Amazon MGM Studios for their trust”.

Pascal and Heyman said in a joint statement, “Denis Villeneuve has been in love with James Bond movies since he was a little boy. It was always his dream to make this movie, and now it’s ours, too. We are lucky to be in the hands of this extraordinary filmmaker”.

James Bond is one of the most sought-after franchises for filmmakers. It’s unclear when the film will go into production. Still, the search is underway for a screenwriter who will work with Denis to bring the newest incarnation of the secret agent to the screen, reports Hollywood Reporter.

Denis’ last release was Dune: Part 2, which earned over $700 million at the box office and several Oscar nominations, including best picture, winning best sound and best visual effects. Currently, he is in prep for the third Dune film. He is also known for films such as Blade Runner 2049, Arrival, Sicario, Prisoners, Enemy and Incendies.

About Bond film

The new Bond will mark the franchise’s 26th title and the follow-up to 2021’s No Time to Die, which was directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga. Denis, who is French-Canadian, is the second non-British filmmaker to take on Bond, following Fukunaga.

This film will also mark the first Bond outing following Amazon’s $8.45 billion takeover of 007’s long-standing backer MGM.

Earlier this year, it was announced that Amazon MGM Studios, Michael and Barbara have formed a new joint venture in which they will co-own James Bond intellectual property rights. However, the creative control rests with Amazon MGM. Amazon bought MGM Studios in 2022 for USD 6.1 billion.

The new deal came after mounting speculation about the fate of the spy, four years after Bond’s last outing in No Time to Die, which was also Daniel Craig's final appearance in the role. The Bond films were launched by Albert "Cubby" Broccoli in 1962.