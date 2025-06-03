Daniel Craig returns as Detective Benoit Blanc in the newest Knives Out mystery trailer, and fans can't keep calm; watch

If there’s one thing OTT has mastered, it’s turning murder mysteries into comfort food. Knives Out — the now-iconic whodunnit series crafted by Rian Johnson — has managed to stay razor-sharp through its clever storytelling, absurdly rich characters, and the ever-charismatic presence of Daniel Craig as detective Benoit Blanc. Now, the long-awaited trailer for the third film, Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, has finally dropped, and it’s everything fans had hoped for, and then some. Daniel Craig returns as Detective Benoit Blanc

About Wake Up Dead Man

This time, Benoit Blanc isn’t just solving another murder — he’s entering a whole new tone. With a slightly rugged new look and that unmistakable Southern drawl, Craig returns to anchor what appears to be a darker, more gothic entry in the franchise. As always, he’s backed by an all-star cast: Josh O'Connor, Glenn Close, Josh Brolin, Mila Kunis, Jeremy Renner, Kerry Washington, Andrew Scott, Cailee Spaeny, Daryl McCormack, and Thomas Haden Church are all set to appear, adding major star power to this next mystery.

Fans are sold

The internet, as expected, had a lot to say. Reddit lit up the moment the trailer hit screens, with reactions ranging from hyped to emotional. “Southern Gothic Knives Out? Fuck yeah I'm in,” declared one user, perfectly summing up the collective mood. Another said, “I’m happy to see the tonal shift from movie to movie. I wasn’t a fan of Glass Onion. It was a little too on the nose for me, but I recognise a lot of people enjoyed it. Hoping to enjoy the third one as much as I did the first — this trailer certainly does much more to appeal to my tastes.” One comment read, “Love all the previous movies in this franchise; can’t wait to see what they do with this one.”

Another fan added, “I'm digging the murder mystery genre lately. Between this and the Brannagh Poirot movies, I have been spoiled.” Still, perhaps the highest praise came from a fan reflecting on Daniel Craig’s post-Bond career: “Daniel Craig could do this series for the rest of his life and I wouldn't complain... love that he's found his niche so quickly after his long stint as 007. I don't think any other James Bond actor has ever found such a compelling franchise after 007 like Craig has, very impressive 👏.”

About the Knives Out series

Knives Out began with a simple but delightfully twisted premise: a wealthy crime novelist dies on his 85th birthday, and everyone in the family is a suspect. The 2019 original was both a tribute to Agatha Christie-style mysteries and a clever social satire, earning critical acclaim and box office success.

Its sequel, Glass Onion, took Benoit Blanc to a Greek island for a tech billionaire’s murder-mystery party that turns fatally real. While some fans found it too on-the-nose, others praised its playful critique of the ultra-rich and clueless.

Now, with Wake Up Dead Man, it seems Johnson is once again shifting gears — taking us deeper into darker territory while maintaining the franchise’s ridiculously enjoyable plotting. And thank goodness, because murder has never looked so good!