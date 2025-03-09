James Bond makers rubbishes rumours about changing gender, clarify that he will remain a man

The James Bond franchise has been abuzz with speculation regarding the iconic character's future, particularly with regards to his gender, since Daniel Craig's departure. However, following Amazon MGM taking creative control of the 007 franchise, it is being reported that the beloved spy will remain a male and British, putting an end to rumours of a potential gender swap. Also read: Can James Bond Be Licensed to Thrill Again? James Bond’s last outing was in No Time to Die, which was also Daniel Craig's final appearance in the role.

No gender swap for James Bond

Ever since Amazon Studios took control of the franchise from Barbara Broccoli and Michael G Wilson, fans have been worried about the future of James Bond.

Now, according to a report by Daily Mail newspaper, an internal memo was circulated at the studio “stipulating the spy will not change gender or nationality”

With ongoing speculation about how Amazon will capitalise on its new property, the Daily Mail quoted an insider at the streamer saying: “There have been so many erroneous rumours about the future of Bond. Amazon is committed to keeping the spirit of Bond alive and that means he has to be British or from the Commonwealth – and he has to be male.”

The report also stated that Barbara insisted on Bond “remaining British before agreeing to sell.”

“Jeff (Bezos)is a massive Bond fan and while he is excited to see how Amazon can take the franchise forward, there are certain things which are sacrosanct. That’s why the memo went out this week, to reassure everyone. But certain things are up for discussion, like whether the next Bond should be played by a man of colour,” added the source.

Meanwhile, many other doubts about the 007 franchise, including the prospect of spin-off shows, and prequels, are yet to be addressed.

What we know about the Amazon MGM Studios takeover

Last month, it was announced that Amazon MGM Studios, Michael and Barbara have formed a new joint venture in which they will co-own James Bond intellectual property rights. However, the creative control rests with Amazon MGM. Financial terms weren't disclosed. The deal is expected to close sometime this year.

“With my 007 career spanning nearly 60 incredible years, I am stepping back from producing the James Bond films to focus on art and charitable projects. Therefore, Barbara and I agree, it is time for our trusted partner, Amazon MGM Studios, to lead James Bond into the future,” Michael said in a statement.

Amazon bought MGM Studios in 2022 for USD 6.1 billion. The new deal came after mounting speculation about the fate of the spy, four years after Bond’s last outing in No Time to Die, which was also Daniel Craig's final appearance in the role. The Bond films were launched by Albert "Cubby" Broccoli in 1962, before his daughter and stepson took over. Since the last film, Michael and Barbara have reportedly clashed with Amazon MGM over the direction of Bond.