Daniel Craig hails long time James Bond producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson amidst Amazon MGM takeover

British actor Daniel Craig has shared his thoughts on Amazon MGM Studios assuming creative control of the James Bond franchise, while also expressing deep appreciation for longtime producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli. Daniel Craig is the most recent actor to play the iconic role.

“My respect, admiration and love for Barbara and Michael remain constant and undiminished. I wish Michael a long, relaxing (and well-deserved) retirement and whatever ventures Barbara goes on to do, I know they will be spectacular and I hope I can be part of them,” the 56-year-old said in a statement.

Daniel, who portrayed iconic British spy in five films—including Casino Royale (2006), Quantum of Solace (2008), Skyfall (2012), Spectre (2015) and No Time to Die (2021)—is the most recent actor to take on the role of 007.

The announcement of Amazon’s increased involvement marks a major turning point for the long-running franchise. In a significant industry shift, Wilson and Broccoli, who have overseen the series for decades, will step back as Amazon MGM Studios assumes creative control. According to Variety, the agreement was disclosed on Thursday, revealing that Wilson and Broccoli have entered into a joint venture with Amazon MGM Studios to manage the intellectual property rights of James Bond. While all three parties will continue as co-owners of the franchise, Amazon MGM will now lead creative decisions.

This development raises questions about the future direction of the franchise, with fans eagerly anticipating how Amazon MGM Studios will shape the next chapter of James Bond. As the news was shared online, fans commented upon the change, raising fears about Amazon Studios' ability to handle the franchise.

Created by Ian Fleming in 1953, James Bond is a fictitious British spy working for MI6 under the code name 007. The character appeared in films produced by the Broccolis' Eon Productions, starting with Dr No in 1962. The Eon series has produced 25 films grossing $7.8 billion globally. Seven actors have played Bond on the big screen with Sean Connery, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan, and Daniel Craig all earning praise for their portrayals. After Craig announced he wouldn't return to the character post No Time To Die, the hunt for a new Bond has been on since 2023.