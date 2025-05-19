World's sexiest woman is a 59-year-old model, beat Sydney Sweeney, Zendaya, Margot Robbie, Rihanna, Megan Fox, Gal Gadot

From 2021 onwards, fashion and lifestyle magazine Maxim made a small change to its annual Maxim Hot 100 list. The number 1 entry, the cover star, is now crowned the world's sexiest woman. With People and FHM having discontinued their lists ranking the sexiest female celebrities between 2015 and 2017, Maxim's list is the only high-profile one remaining. And in the most recent list, the winner was a 59-year-old who beat some of the most attractive and popular celebs on the planet right now. (Also read: World's most beautiful woman is a 62-year-old actor who beat Jennifer Lopez, Julia Roberts, Beyonce, Angelina Jolie) The world's sexiest woman, as per Maxim magazine, is 59, beating women half her age.

World's sexiest woman

The cover star of the 2024 edition of Maxim Hot 100 was model-turned-actor Elizabeth Hurley. At 59, she was also the oldest winner of the title of the world's sexiest woman. In October 2024, after Maxim unveiled the cover featuring Hurley, the magazine released the full list of the 99 other women. It showed just who Liz Hurley beat for the top spot. The 100 featured actors Sydney Sweeney, Margot Robbie, Zendaya, Daisy Edgar-Jones, and Lily Collins, alongside musical stars like Miley Cyrus, Sabrina Carpenter, Jennie Kim, and Dua Lipa. Fashion icons Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber, and Kaia Gerber also made the list. In the past, Rihanna, Megan Fox, and Gal Gadot have also been part of the Maxim Hot 100.

Elizabeth Hurley was crowned the world's sexiest woman in 2024 by Maxim magazine, making her the oldest winner ever at 59. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

About Elizabeth Hurley

The English model rose to fame in the late 80s doing small roles in British films, but it was her personal life that made her a tabloid favourite. Elizabeth first rose to prominence after she was romantically involved with Hugh Grant. Her 1994 appearance at the London premiere of his film Four Weddings and a Funeral, in a plunging black Versace dress held together with gold safety pins, gained her instant media attention. Her famous 'Got Milk' ad campaign in the late 90s made her popular in the US too. Over the years, Hurley appeared in films like Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery, Bedazzled, and more.

Elizabeth Hurley's Black Versace dress at the premiere of Four Weddings and a Funeral in 1994 was a sensation.

Hurley is the mother of Damian Charles Hurley, whom she had with American businessman Steve Bing after her breakup with Hugh Grant. From 2007-11, the actor was married to Indian businessman Arun Nayar. She later became engaged to cricket legend Shane Warne before their separation in 2015. In April this year, Hurley announced that she was dating American musician Billy Ray Cyrus, father of popstar Miley Cyrus.