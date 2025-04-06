Hugh Grant shares ‘creepy' experience at London airport, says his kids were asked: Are these your mum and dad?

Actor Hugh Grant has shared that he had an "intrusive, insulting and creepy" experience at the Heathrow Airport in London. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Hugh said that he was travelling with his wife, Anna Elisabet Eberstein and their children. Hugh shared that his children were asked by an immigration officer if he and Anna were their "mum and dad". (Also Read | Hugh Grant recalls Renée Zellweger adopting a British accent, channeling Bridget Jones in real life) Hugh Grant spoke about his recent travel.(REUTERS)

Hugh Grant talks about unpleasant incident at London airport

Talking about the incident, Hugh wrote, "Just came through Heathrow with wife and children. We all have the same last name (Grant) on our passports. Immigration officer engages my children in chit chat then whispers to them, ‘Are these your Mum and Dad?’ Intrusive, insulting and creepy."

The actor did not share where he was travelling to or from. The actor was travelling with his three children – aged 12, nine and seven. He also has two children--a 13-year-old and another 12-year-old with ex Tinglan Hong.

How internet reacted

Reacting to the post, a person wrote, "With such high stats on child trafficking, I think it’s more than justified and necessary to explore conversations with children at airports." A comment read, "Imagine not recognising Hugh Grant. I'm sorry this happened to you."

A tweet read, "I’m sure child smuggling happens hence the question. It’s surely a good thing that a discreet well meaning question in an airport can ultimately help to keep children safe?" A fan tweeted, "I don't know what's worse, that creepy whisper or the fact the officer apparently didn't recognise you." Another person wrote, "It's for child safeguarding reasons. Be thankful the officer was doing their job correctly."

About Hugh Grant

Hugh was recently seen in Heretic, a psychological horror film, written and directed by Scott Beck and Bryan Woods. It also stars Sophie Thatcher and Chloe East. Hugh received Best Actor nominations at the Golden Globes, the Critics' Choice Awards, and the BAFTA Awards for his performance.