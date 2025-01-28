Menu Explore
Hugh Grant recalls Renée Zellweger adopting a British accent, channeling Bridget Jones in real life

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Jan 28, 2025 03:49 PM IST

Hugh Grant and Renée Zellweger are all set to star in the fourth installment in the Bridget Jones film series titled Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy.

Bridget Jones is back! Renée Zellweger's titular protagonist seeks for new love and deals with unexpected challenges in the fourth film of the fan favourite series Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy. Hugh Grant, who plays Daniel Cleaver, is also part of the cast. The actor has now shared how Renée is the best fit for the part, and it helps that she can master a British accent like no one else. (Also read: Renée Zellweger, Hugh Grant are back for Bridget Jones 4: Everything we know about the lovable mess of a movie)

Renee Zellweger (R) and Hugh Grant pose upon arrival for a photocall ahead of the French premiere of the film Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy, at Le Grand Rex cinema in Paris. (Photo by Sebastien DUPUY / AFP)(AFP)
What Hugh Grant said

Hugh Grant opened up about his experience reuniting with Renée Zellweger in the upcoming film, sharing, "Renée has always been one of the few actors I've actually liked. She's very bright, non-bulls***ty and a genius at what she does. She's intimidatingly good, but she's also very easy, there's no nonsense or grandness. And she just gets Bridget. I heard her giving a big bollocking to her veterinarian on the phone, and she was doing it in a British accent."

More details

In Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy, the relationship between Bridget and Daniel has undergone a transformation. What began as a professional employee-boss dynamic blossomed into a romantic connection and has now softened into a genuine and heartwarming friendship. Hugh Grant states, "They know exactly who each other are. Where there was once a spark, there's always a little spark…and we mess around with that in this film."

Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy also stars Leo Woodall, Emma Thompson, James Callis, Sarah Solemani, Sally Phillips and Shirley Henderson. Inspired by Helen Fielding's globally acclaimed bestsellers, the latest installment takes shape as Bridget Jones begins her newest life chapter as a single motherh, raising her two young children, Billy and Mabel, four years after her husband's tragic death during a humanitarian mission in Sudan.

The film premieres on Valentine's Day, February 14, 2025.

Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
