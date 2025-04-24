World's most beautiful woman is a 62-year-old actor who beat Jennifer Lopez, Julia Roberts, Beyonce, Angelina Jolie

The idea of beauty in the modern society is often connected with youth. However, in its latest issue, People Magazine has tried to counter that notion by picking a 62-year-old Hollywood star as their ‘most beautiful woman’ of 2025. People Magazine's May issue reveals its most beautiful woman of 2025. REUTERS/Mike Blake(REUTERS)

Actor Demi Moore has been named the world's most beautiful woman of 2025 by People Magazine in their latest issue. At 62, Demi is one of the oldest to hold the title. In a candid interview for the cover story, Demi spoke about her body image issues and her 'more relaxed' relationship with her body now.

Demi Moore is the world's most beautiful woman

On Wednesday, People Magazine announced their May 5 issue with its digital cover. Demi graced the cover and was also revealed to be the magazine's pick for most beautiful woman of 2025. The 62-year-old star has had a resurgence in the last 12 months with her film, The Substance, winning acclaim and earning her on Oscar nomination and a Golden Globe win.

Talking about being called beautiful in her 60s, Demi said, “I have a greater appreciation for all that my body has been through that brought me to now. It doesn’t mean that sometimes I look in the mirror and don’t go, ‘Oh God, I look old,’ or ‘Oh, my face is falling’ — I do. But I can accept that that’s where I’m at today, and I know the difference today is that it doesn’t define my value or who I am.”

Demi Moore on unhealthy obsession with beauty

The actor admitted that she did 'torture myself' for the perfect body when she was younger, and was 'really just punishing myself'. "Now I have a much more kind of intuitive, relaxed relationship with my body. I trust when it tells me it needs something to eat, that it’s thirsty. I listen to my body today, and I have a lot less fear. When I was younger, I felt like my body was betraying me. And so I just tried to control it. And now I don’t operate from that place. It’s a much more aligned relationship," she added.

Born in 1962, Demi Moore began her career as a model before starting her acting career with General Hospital as a teenager. She shot to fame with films like Ghost. A Few Good Men, and Indecent Proposal, before becoming the world's highest-paid actress with Striptease in 1996. After supporting roles in the first two decades of the 21st century, Demi returned to Hollywood mainstream with The Substance in 2024.