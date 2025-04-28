Billy Ray Cyrus on his romance with Elizabeth Hurley: ‘Been a long time since I’ve been this happy'

American singer-actor Billy Ray Cyrus has shared details about the "beautiful" new relationship he has with British actor Elizabeth Hurley. After the pair went public with their unexpected connection, posting a cozy photo together on Easter Sunday, last week, Billy opened up further about their bond during an appearance on The Ty Bentli Show recently. Billy Ray Cyrus and Elizabeth Hurley shared a sweet kiss in their Easter Sunday post on Instagram(Instagram/ Elizabeth Hurley)

The 63-year-old country music icon, reflected on his first meeting with Elizabeth on the set of their 2022 film Christmas in Paradise, filmed on the Caribbean island of Nevis. Though they had limited screen time together, Billy noted that there was a "chemistry" between them during the few scenes they shared.

"We just laughed and it was at a time I wasn't laughing a lot, and I found it the oddest thing," he explained. Despite coming from vastly different backgrounds, he found their connection surprisingly strong. "I figured we were so different, but in some very strange way, we had way more in common than we had different," he added.

Billy, who admitted to being intimidated by Elizabeth's fame, recalled his feelings of insecurity during their time together. "Me, a kid from Flatwoods, going to sit and pretend I'm an actor with Elizabeth Hurley," he recalled. However, it was the laughter they shared that stood out most, and after filming wrapped, the two lost contact.

The years that followed were tough for Billy. His personal struggles intensified as he went through a highly public divorce from his wife of 29 years, Tish Cyrus, the mother of his daughter Miley Cyrus. He also endured a rocky marriage to Australian singer Firerose, which ended in divorce after only seven months. To top it off, his performance at Donald Trump’s inauguration in January drew heavy criticism, prompting his son Trace to express concern for his well-being on social media.

During this difficult period, Billy admitted to feeling overwhelmed. "At a certain point it was like, you can't get knocked down any flatter than laying on your back when life is kicking you in the gut," he said. But just when things seemed darkest, a friend reached out to offer support. "A friend reached out, I didn’t even know the number, and it’s like, ‘Hey, it looks like life might be a little bit tough and just wanted you to know I’m in your corner,’" he recalled further revealing that the friend, was none other than Elizabeth.

Billy compared Elizabeth's gesture to the support he received from Johnny Cash in 1992, when the country music legend helped him cope with criticism. "Johnny said, ‘Hey, just remember that all things that are good come from Almighty God above. The good outweighs the bad. Let 'em have it. I’m in your corner.’" Of Hurley’s timely outreach, Cyrus said, "Of all the people to reach out to me in that second, she was maybe the one I needed most."

When asked about the romantic nature of their relationship, Billy was careful not to label it. He referred to Hurley as "this friend that made me laugh" and expressed contentment with their connection, regardless of what it might evolve into. "If all we ever were [is] the friends that we are, I would take that. It's just been beautiful, and again, no expectations of where we go from here other than her and her son — I do love him a lot, and it's great that God brought them into my life when he did. It's just a good thing. It's been a long time since I've been this happy," he said.