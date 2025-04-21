'Wait…what?' Elizabeth Hurley makes relationship with Miley Cyrus' dad, Billy Ray Cyrus, Insta-official with a kiss

Actor Elizabeth Hurley is hopping into romance mode with singer Billy Ray Cyrus, and she's not chicken about it! She shared a photo of themselves kissing on Easter Sunday, leaving fans curious about their new love affair. Also read: Elizabeth Hurley was the ‘older woman’ Prince Harry lost his virginity to? Actor reacts to rumours Elizabeth previously sparked speculation about her relationship with Billy Ray when she used his song She’s Not Cryin’ Anymore in an April 9 Instagram post.

Elizabeth Hurley and Billy Ray Cyrus go public

On Sunday, Elizabeth, 59, took to Instagram to share a picture with the country singer, 63. In the picture, they are posing together after celebrating Easter during a visit to a farm. Billy Ray can be seen kissing Elizabeth on the side of her face as they both leaned against a picket fence.

“Happy Easter (heart emoji),” Elizabeth, who was previously married to Indian businessman Arun Nayar from 2007 to 2011, captioned the photo.

Elizabeth and Billy Ray donned a rustic-chic look for their outing, embracing the farm-fresh vibe. Elizabeth rocked a blue-and-white plaid flannel shirt, paired with jeans and a straw hat, while Billy Ray wore a denim shirt with black-and-red striped pants. The playful touch? A pair of green bunny ears on Billy Ray, capturing the Easter spirit.

Underneath the post, several celebrities shared their reaction to their picture. Elizabeth's 23-year-old son, Damian, whose dad is her late ex Steve Bing. Damian commented simply with a heart emoji.

One fan commented, “Wait….what?”, with another sharing, “What in the Hannah Montana is going on”.

“How many of us were all like WAIT WHAT when we opening the app and saw this?! did not see this one coming,” wrote one.

Elizabeth previously sparked speculation about her relationship with Billy Ray when she used his song She’s Not Cryin’ Anymore in an April 9 Instagram post. She tagged the country singer in a photo of herself in a bikini. “The most glorious sunset in the glorious Maldives,” Elizabeth wrote in the caption.

While they have made their relationship official, their representatives are yet to react to the new bond.

About their past relationships

Billy Ray was married to Tish Cyrus for 28 years before the pair decided to go their separate ways in April 2022. The former couple shares five children: daughters Miley, Noah and Brandi, and sons Trace and Braison. Billy Ray also shares son Christopher Cody with Kristen Luckey, whom he dated before meeting Tish.

Meanwhile, Elizabeth was married to Arun Nayar from 2007 to 2011. The Austin Powers star was also in a relationship with Hugh Grant for 13 years. Although they split in 2000, Hugh Grant is the godfather to her son Damian. She also dated late cricket star Shane Warne and late producer Stephen Bing.