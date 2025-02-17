Elizabeth Hurley stuns in a cosy floral midi dress as she visits India; check how much it costs
Elizabeth Hurley's floral midi dress is cosy with poufy sleeves, flowy structure and neat ruffles.
British actor, entrepreneur and model Elizabeth Hurley recently visited India and attended a charity event. She was dressed in a white floral dress. The ensemble channelled a calming and friendly energy due to the florals and white base, ideal for a humanitarian event.
More about the look
The dress is from the label SALONI and is listed on The Outnet at $209, which is approximately Rs. 18,133. The dress is called ‘Denise ruffled printed silk-georgette midi dress.'
The dress is a classic midi style with a mid-calf length. The floral patterns on the sleeves and bodice, set against an off-white base, create a soft and elegant look. The flowy skirt has a vertical geometric pattern, flaring out slightly from the tapered green patterned waistline. The colour scheme is pastel pink, off-white and green; ideal for daytime events.
Elizabeth opted for dainty jewellery pieces- a simple pendant and studs. The entire floral dress exuded a bohemian chic aesthetic with the ruffle and feminine details.
Style takeaways
- When patterns and prints dominate a dress, let your look breathe by minimising accessories. The floral-patterned dress grabbed the eyeballs. Now if the accessories were equally statement-worthy, it would be a major clash. Instead, she went for subtle accessories. The scoop neckline called for a piece of jewellery, as without it, the area would have looked too bare. Elizabeth balanced it well, opting for a delicate diamond pendant and studs instead of heavy jewellery. Similarly, the next time you choose a midi dress with a scoop neckline that is rich in prints and patterns, keep your accessories minimal.
- Colour schemes and prints serve as the gateway to different fashion aesthetics. While several factors define a particular style, colours and prints serve as the most influential out of the lot. The choice of colours sets the mood of an outfit. Much like how Elizabeth went for a floral dress to evoke a more friendly energy. The pictures she posted had her interacting with the children at the NGO, making floral patterns suitable for an approachable presence.
- Choose dresses with a defined waistline. Elizabeth's dress has a visible green patterned waistline. So, whenever you want to create balanced proportions, go for a design with a distinct waistline to separate bodice from skirt. It may also help to appear taller.
