Elizabeth Hurley stuns in a cosy floral midi dress as she visits India; check how much it costs

British actor, entrepreneur and model Elizabeth Hurley recently visited India and attended a charity event. She was dressed in a white floral dress. The ensemble channelled a calming and friendly energy due to the florals and white base, ideal for a humanitarian event. Elizabeth Hurley's dress has a bohemian style with florals and pastels. (PC: Instagram)

ALSO READ:Elizabeth Hurley says Salaam Bombay as she dazzles in a Rohit Bal floral saree that costs less than ₹50,000. Details

More about the look

The dress is from the label SALONI and is listed on The Outnet at $209, which is approximately Rs. 18,133. The dress is called ‘Denise ruffled printed silk-georgette midi dress.'

The Outnet listed the dress at $209.(PC: theoutnet.com)

The dress is a classic midi style with a mid-calf length. The floral patterns on the sleeves and bodice, set against an off-white base, create a soft and elegant look. The flowy skirt has a vertical geometric pattern, flaring out slightly from the tapered green patterned waistline. The colour scheme is pastel pink, off-white and green; ideal for daytime events.

Elizabeth opted for dainty jewellery pieces- a simple pendant and studs. The entire floral dress exuded a bohemian chic aesthetic with the ruffle and feminine details.

Style takeaways

When patterns and prints dominate a dress, let your look breathe by minimising accessories. The floral-patterned dress grabbed the eyeballs. Now if the accessories were equally statement-worthy, it would be a major clash. Instead, she went for subtle accessories. The scoop neckline called for a piece of jewellery, as without it, the area would have looked too bare. Elizabeth balanced it well, opting for a delicate diamond pendant and studs instead of heavy jewellery. Similarly, the next time you choose a midi dress with a scoop neckline that is rich in prints and patterns, keep your accessories minimal.

Colour schemes and prints serve as the gateway to different fashion aesthetics. While several factors define a particular style, colours and prints serve as the most influential out of the lot. The choice of colours sets the mood of an outfit. Much like how Elizabeth went for a floral dress to evoke a more friendly energy. The pictures she posted had her interacting with the children at the NGO, making floral patterns suitable for an approachable presence.

Choose dresses with a defined waistline. Elizabeth's dress has a visible green patterned waistline. So, whenever you want to create balanced proportions, go for a design with a distinct waistline to separate bodice from skirt. It may also help to appear taller.

ALSO READ: Woman stuns husband in her ‘wildest couture dress,’ turns into giant bouquet of flowers in stunning Moschino creation