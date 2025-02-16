Woman stuns husband in her ‘wildest couture dress,’ turns into giant bouquet of flowers in stunning Moschino creation

Fashion knows no limits—literally! Luxury designer brands are constantly evolving to create something fresh and eye-catching. A woman on Instagram recently surprised her husband by wrapping herself in what seemed like a bouquet of flowers, but guess what? It was actually a stunning Moschino dress! Let's take a closer look at this unique fashion moment. (Also read: Priyanka Chopra gives masterclass in airport fashion with her stylish lime green co-ord set look. Watch ) Moschino's bouquet dress captivates fans as Yulia Fomenko shares husband's reaction on Instagram.(Instagram/@fomenkojulli)

Woman surprises husband in unique bouquet dress

A woman named Yulia Fomenko took to Instagram and shared a video titled, "Husband reacts to my wildest couture dress." She captioned the post, "Hi, Cats! You often ask me how my husband feels about my wild fashion adventures, so I recorded his reaction to this iconic @Moschino runway bouquet dress."

She further added, "I don't know if he loves fashion as much as I do, but I'm forever grateful for him listening to my endless passionate rants about the importance of Vivienne Westwood's Time Machine show or Rei Kawakubo's Anti-Fashion movement."

About Moschino's bouquet dress

Mochino's bouquet dress was in their Spring/Summer 2018 collection at Milan Fashion Week. The dress was a true masterpiece, designed to resemble a luxurious bouquet bursting with vibrant blooms and tied together with a dramatic oversized bow. Every detail, from the lush floral arrangement to the sculptural silhouette, created the illusion of a freshly wrapped bouquet brought to life.

Gigi Hadid in Moschino's bouquet dress at Milan Fashion Week. (Pinterest)

The dramatic structure and vibrant colours made it a standout statement, proving that florals can be bold, artistic, and incredibly edgy. A wearable work of art, this dress turned high fashion into a blooming spectacle, redefining couture with a playful yet sophisticated twist.

How internet reacted

Yulia's video quickly garnered attention, amassing over 4.5 million views along with numerous likes and comments. One user wrote, "This is the most exquisite dress I’ve ever seen—calling it a dress feels like a disservice!" Another added, "I adore this dress." One user commented, "Wow, in love with this Moschino," while someone else wrote, "It is the craziest dress."