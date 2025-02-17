Emma Stone's 'popcorn dress' is the ultimate camp meets functional fashion crossover

The iconic Saturday Night Live hitting a major milestone of completing 50 years in the entertainment circuit, was commemorated by the team at a rather grand scale. The SNL red carpet was graced by the who's who of Hollywood in congruence with the colourful bunch of faces responsible for SNL's contemporary pop culture stronghold. Emma Stone's 'popping' twist to her SNL red carpet dress has the internet in a chokehold(Photos: X)

Actor Emma Stone, 36, too graced the event with husband and former SNL writer Dave McCary. While Emma of course looked drop dead gorgeous in the pleated, halter-neck, floor length Louis Vuitton couture number with protruding waist details, somewhat mimicking a pannier, the twist is what has gotten everybody doing a double take in awe.

A fairly sober and uncomplicated pick for the red carpet, Emma gave the look her own twist by adding a built-in snack detail which completely stole the show. Emma sauntered on to the red carpet flanked by husband Dave, with popcorn filled to the brim on both waist details. As Emma twirled and posed with the also-full bucket of popcorn in her hands, the popcorn flying around her waist added even more amusing drama for onlookers. Needless to say, Emma and her goofball personality are among the few A-list Hollywood actors who could have carried out this camp meets functional fashion (if you too consider popcorn a pressing human need like us) crossover with such ease and fun-laced grace, and fans 100 percent agree.

Some comments lauding Emma for the fun yet bold fashion move read: "Now that's a dress with functional pockets.👏😍" and "she quite literally ATE". What's more, a lot of behind-the-stage footage of Emma making her way through the crowds have also been doing the rounds of the internet, in which the Oscar-winning actor can be seen actually munching on the popcorn from her dress, and the tub as she meets people and moves ahead.

Speaking of the dress in particular, what's your take on it — kitschy and fun or just too camp?