Billy Ray Cyrus reveals how 'brilliant’ Elizabeth Hurley brought back his smile in ‘tough time’

Actor Elizabeth Hurley recently sent the internet into a frenzy by making her romance with Miley Cyrus' father and country singer Billy Ray Cyrus Instagram official. Now, People magazine has shared excerpts from Billy Ray’s upcoming interview on Apple Music Country’s The Ty Bentli Show, in which he opens up about their relationship and reveals who made the first move. (Also Read: 'Wait…what?' Elizabeth Hurley makes relationship with Miley Cyrus' dad, Billy Ray Cyrus, Insta-official with a kiss) Billy Ray Cyrus talks about his relationship with Elizabeth Hurley.

Billy Ray Cyrus on his first meeting and chemistry with Elizabeth

Billy Ray recalled meeting Elizabeth while filming the 2022 movie Christmas in Paradise, shortly after separating from his ex-wife Tish Cyrus. Despite sharing very few scenes together, he felt an immediate connection and noted their strong chemistry. He also shared that Elizabeth made him laugh at a time when he wasn’t laughing much.

Billy Ray said, “The oddest part was first, how much we laughed. Second, I figured we were so different but in some very strange way we had way more in common than we had different.” He went on to recall that they didn’t speak for two years after filming, during which time he endured a particularly tough period in his life. Just when he thought, “if life can get any tougher,” a message from an unknown number brought unexpected comfort.

Billy Ray Cyrus recalls how Elizabeth texted him first

He shared that the message said something along the lines of, “Hey, it looks like life might be a little bit tough and just wanted you to know I’m in your corner; you’ve got a friend in your corner.” Curious, he responded asking who it was, and released it was Elizabeth. He further expressed that he was happy to know it was her, the friend who made her laugh.

Billy Ray Cyrus heaps praise on Elizabeth Hurley

Describing Elizabeth as “a great human being,” Billy Ray elaborated on their bond. “If all we ever were [is] the friends that we are, I would take that. She’s so impressively brilliant. She reminds me a lot of Dolly Parton. She’s a very smart businesswoman. If you can laugh together, you can make it through everything. It's just been beautiful, and again, no expectations of where we go from here other than her and her son — I do love him a lot, and it’s great that God brought them into my life when he did. It’s just a good thing. It’s been a long time since I’ve been this happy.”

Billy Ray also addressed reactions to the now-viral photo of him kissing Elizabeth on the cheek. He promised that a photo of her kissing him would be coming soon For the unversed, Elizabeth took to Instagram on Easter Sunday to share a picture with the Achy Breaky Heart singer. In the photo, they posed together after a farm visit, with Billy Ray kissing her on the cheek as they leaned against a picket fence. “Happy Easter (heart emoji),” she captioned the post.

Their romance first sparked rumours when Elizabeth used one of Billy Ray’s songs in an Instagram post featuring a bikini photo. Meanwhile, Billy Ray was married to Tish Cyrus for 28 years before they separated in April 2022. The former couple share five children: daughters Miley, Noah and Brandi, and sons Trace and Braison. Elizabeth was previously married to Arun Nayar for four years and famously dated Hugh Grant for 13 years. Though they split in 2000, Grant remains the godfather of her son, Damian.