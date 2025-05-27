Has Kylie Jenner really 'banned' beau Timothee Chalamet from doing sex scenes?

Kylie Jenner is feeling the heat — of Timothee Chalamet's stardom, but she'd rather keep any and all moments of intimacy just to herself. Or at least that's what The Sun is reporting. Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet share a kiss

The beauty mogul is apparently not all that down with Timothee getting intimate on-screen. As a matter of fact, the afore-mentioned report suggests that she's 'banned' her awards-circuit favourite boyfriend, from filming any and all sex scenes in films. Now while Timothee personally has no issues 'doing it for the plot' — Call Me By Your Name (2017) still lives rent-free in in the internet's mind — only time will tell if he will be bending his professional rules for his lady love.

The source-based report asserts, "She doesn't appreciate all the details and doesn't want him to film any more sex scenes moving forward. It has been the main source of tension between them lately, and it's something that has been deeply bothering them. He wants to explore everything as an actor and artist. It's the biggest moment of tension between them since they started dating".

Interestingly, news of this comes after on-set shots of Timothee and his Marty Supreme co-star Gwyneth Paltrow NSFW scenes made their way on to the internet. If this report is to be taken seriously, Kylie may not really enjoy sitting through the film, because this is how Gwyneth described her experience filming for the Darius Khondji directorial, in an nterview with Vanity Fair: "I mean, we have a lot of sex in this movie. There's a lot — a lot".

Speaking about Timothee she further elaborated, "He's such a thinking man's sex symbol. He's just a very polite, properly raised, I was going to say kid. He's a man who takes his work really seriously and is a fun partner.”

If true, do you think Kylie's apprehensions are valid?