James Gunn on rumours about casting Adria Arjona as Wonder Woman in DCEU:' She'd be a great Wonder Woman'

American filmmaker James Gunn, the co-head of DC Studios, has responded to growing speculation that Hit Man star Adria Arjona could be in line to play Wonder Woman in the revamped DC Universe. The rumors took off after fans noticed that the 58-year-old filmmaker followed Adria on Instagram — something many interpreted as a casting clue. Filmmaker James Gunn addressed the speculations about casting Adria Arjona as the next Wonder Woman

“I follow Adria on Instagram, but everybody came out [and thought], ‘He just followed her, that means she’s Wonder Woman'. She’d be a great Wonder Woman, by the way,” he said in a new interview with Extra.

He also explained the origin of their connection: “She was in a movie that I made seven years ago,” Gunn said, referring to The Belko Experiment. “We’ve been friends and have known each other since that time. I followed her then, I didn’t just follow her. People just notice these things all the time,” he added.

Earlier, he had shared updates on the future of Wonder Woman in the DC Universe. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, he confirmed that a new Wonder Woman feature film is in the works. “Wonder Woman’s being written right now,” he said. James clarified that the upcoming film is separate from the previously announced Paradise Lost series, which he described as “slow moving, but it’s moving.”

During a May 2025 Warner Bros. Discovery earnings call, CEO David Zaslav listed Superman, Batman, Supergirl, and Wonder Woman as foundational figures in the studio’s superhero slate. James addressed those remarks, saying, “I think that’s accurate, actually. I think that he got that from something I said. I wouldn’t say only those four characters, but I would say that those four characters are incredibly important to us. Right now, I feel great about where two of those characters are, and then we’re dealing with the other two.”

At the time, James also confirmed that no one had been cast yet as Wonder Woman.

Gal Gadot previously played Diana Prince in the former DC continuity, beginning with Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and continuing through two Wonder Woman solo films, Justice League, and cameos in Shazam! Fury of the Gods and The Flash. Plans for a third Gal-led installment were shelved after James and Peter Safran took over DC Studios.

As of now, there is no confirmed cast or creative team attached to the new Wonder Woman project.

Meanwhile, DC’s upcoming film slate includes Superman, written and directed by James and starring David Corenswet, set to release in July 2025. Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, directed by Craig Gillespie, is scheduled for June 2026, and a horror-inspired Clayface origin movie directed by James Watkins is slated for September 2026.