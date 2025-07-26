Apple TV announcers slammed for Yankees-Phillies game commentary: 'Radio is better...'

The announcers on Apple TV's broadcast of the game between the New York Yankees and the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday were slammed for their allegedly flawed commentary. For Friday's MLB game at Yankee Stadium in New York, Wayne Randazzo was the play-by-play, Dontrelle Willis is the analyst, and Heidi Watney is the dugout reporter. Representational image.(Unsplash)

However, fans were clearly not happy with how they called the games.

"apple tv broadcast saying jt is ‘one of the best framing catchers in baseball’ sure bro," one user wrote.

“Apple TV baseball is an affront to god but you can now listen to local radio instead of their awful announcers,” said another.

“Apple TV just said JT is ‘one of the best pitch framers in baseball’ how do these guys have a job,” wrote one.

“Apple TV announcers are sooooo baaaaaad. How?! How can you not hire 2 other people than this? These retards watch 1 game a week and its the one they fumble all night,” wrote another.

“I can’t stand the mlb announcers on Apple TV,” wrote one.

“I guess the Apple TV guys don't actually watch the Phillies,” said another.

Apple TV currently holds exclusive “Friday Night Baseball” rights—a weekly doubleheader of MLB games (two games every Friday during the regular season) across the US and in Canada, UK, Japan, Australia, Mexico, Brazil, Puerto Rico and South Korea. The deal, signed in March 2022, runs through seven seasons. It is valued at roughly $85 million per year (totaling about $595 million), till 2928.

