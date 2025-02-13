Apple launches AppleTV+ in Play Store for Android users as it looks to grow subscriber base

Apple has officially launched the AppleTV+ app for Android users on the Google Play Store. This is a part of Apple's "evolving strategy" to increase revenue for its services business as the company is facing hardware headwinds(Reuters)

Making its offerings available to devices that do not run on the iOS operating system is rare when it comes to the Cupertino, California-based tech giant.

This comes at a time when Apple TV originals such as “Silo” are gaining massive popularity, and the foray into Android may help grow revenues even more.

Apple had also spent $20 million per episode to make season two of 'Severance' which premiered in January, according to a Bloomberg report.

This is a part of Apple's "evolving strategy" to increase revenue for its services business as the company is facing hardware headwinds, especially from tech rivals in China challenging iPhone sales, a Business Insider report quoted Jacob Bourne, tech analyst at the publication's sister company EMARKETER, as saying.

Apple's services, including segments like subscriptions, iCloud, advertising, and Apple Care, grew 14% year-on-year to reach a record $26.3 billion in the first quarter of the financial year 2024-25.

However, Apple may still not open up its ecosystem as there are still a number of features that are exclusive only to iOS devices, according to the report which cited Morningstar analyst William Kerwin.

This comes after Apple offered users a weekend to try out AppleTV+ for free to attract new subscribers. It was available on iOS products, Windows devices, and many smart TVs before the Android launch.

It also comes at a time of heavy competition in the streaming industry, with the AppleTV+ user base being a tenth of that of Netflix and also costing more, according to the report which added that Apple's subscription costs $9.99 per month in the US, while Netflix's standard plan with ads is $7.99.