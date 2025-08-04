Silo Season 3 budget: How much each episode of sci-fi show costs Apple TV+

Silo, starring Rebecca Ferguson, has earned a devoted fan following over the years. The Apple TV+ show is based on Hugh Howey’s sci-fi trilogy and explores a world where humanity lives closeted in silos, unable to comprehend why the world outside is poisoned. Silo Season 3 has finished shooting, and the show has also been renewed for a fourth and final installment. Silo Season 3 will see Rebecca Ferguson reprise her role as Juliette Nichols.(X/@AppleTV)

While Silo has been receiving praise for its plot and performances, its cost has become another talking point. According to a Fandomwire report, Apple TV+’s shows like Foundation, Silo, and Severance cost a lot to produce, adding that the tech giant is losing $1 billion each year in content production.

Apple TV+’s production woes

Since its launch in 2019, the streaming service has been trying to catch up to giants like Prime Video and Netflix. However, Apple TV+ only has 45 million subscribers compared to Netflix’s over 260 million. The company’s strategy of big-budget drama has not helped stem its losses. According to a Forbes report in 2024, Severance Season 2 cost $20 million per episode, making its budget $200 million.

Silo Season 3 budget and cost per episode

While Apple TV+ has not officially confirmed the budget of Silo, a Forbes report stated that it has the look and feel of a $200 million project greenlit by Prime Video, but costs far less. The star-studded cast and high-end VFX of the show mean that its budget, while not public, is still significant. As for the cost per episode, there is no reliable estimate available for Silo Season 3.

Also read: Silo Season 3: Cast, where to watch and everything we know so far

What is Apple TV+ doing to reduce losses?

The company is still approving big-budget productions, but is becoming more selective about its investments. It has also slashed its content budget from $5 billion to $4.5 billion, as per Fandom Wire.

What to expect from Silo Season 3?

The show will focus on why the silos were originally built. Marking a departure from the earlier installments, Silo Season 3 will have parts shot in daylight. Not just that, Succession alum Ashley Zukerman and Game of Thrones actor Jessica Henwick will join Silo Season 3 as regulars, People reported. An official release date for Silo’s third season has not been announced yet.

FAQs:

1. What is the budget of Silo Season 3?

There is no information available publicly on the show’s production budget.

2. Where can I watch Silo?

Seasons 1 and 2 are available on Apple TV+.

3. Who is part of Silo Season 3?

Silo Season 3 stars Rebecca Ferguson, Steve Zahn, Clare Perkins, Chinaza Uche and Avi Nash, among others.