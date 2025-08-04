Apple salary packages for software engineers, data scientists and others revealed, have a look

Apple’s salary structures for key engineering and AI roles have surfaced in public filings, revealing just how much the tech giant pays its top talent. As competition intensifies in the artificial intelligence space, Apple appears to be offering highly competitive pay to attract and retain talent across software, data, and design roles. The salary disclosures come amid heightened attention on Apple’s artificial intelligence unit. (AFP File)

The data, reported by Business Insider, is based on international filings for foreign hires. While the numbers reflect base salaries and do not include stock grants or bonuses, they offer a clear picture of the company’s compensation strategy, especially amid recent exits to rival firms like Meta.

Software Engineers, Data Scientists and AI Roles at Apple: Salary Breakdown

Below are the base salary ranges (USD) Apple offers for some of its most in-demand roles:

Software Development Engineer (Applications): $132,267 – $378,700

Data Scientist: $105,550 – $322,400

Machine Learning Engineer: $143,100 – $312,200

Machine Learning Researcher: $114,100 – $312,200

Software Engineering Manager: $166,691 – $378,700

Human Interface Designer: $135,400 – $468,500

Hardware Systems Engineer: $125,495 – $378,700

AR/VR Software Development: $129,805 – $312,200

RF/Analog/Mixed Signal Engineer: $131,352 – $312,200

Design Verification Engineer: $103,164 – $312,200

These figures do not account for Apple’s additional compensation such as annual stock grants, bonuses, or employee discounts, all of which are common across senior technical roles.

Why Apple’s AI team is under focus

The salary disclosures come amid heightened attention on Apple’s artificial intelligence unit. In recent weeks, four engineers from Apple’s Apple Foundation Models (AFM) group reportedly left for Meta, pushing Apple to raise salaries for top AI and machine learning talent.

Apple is currently hiring aggressively for roles in machine learning, AR/VR, software engineering, and data science, with the goal of expanding its capabilities in generative AI, on-device intelligence, and personalisation features across its devices.

While Meta and Google are also offering competitive packages, Apple’s filings show that it is matching, and in some cases, exceeding, market standards for roles central to its next wave of product development.