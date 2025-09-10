Charlie Sheen’s marriages: All on his former spouses Donna Peele, Denise Richards and Brooke Mueller

Charlie Sheen’s personal life has never been far from the spotlight, and his three marriages were no exception. The Two and a Half Men star tied the knot three times, and each union ended in divorce, with plenty of his struggles playing out in public. As the actor’s documentary, aka Charlie Sheen, continues to grab attention on Netflix, here is all you need to know about his personal life. Charlie Sheen's personal life: Here is all you need to know about the actor's three marriages, including his wedding with Denise Richards.(AFP)

First marriage: Donna Peele

According to People, in 1995, Sheen married model Donna Peele after a whirlwind six-week courtship. They tied the knot in Malibu on September 3. Sheen had called Peele his “best friend” right after their wedding, telling reporters he felt like the “luckiest guy alive.”

But by February 1996, the union had collapsed. “I had to come up for air,” Sheen later admitted to Entertainment Tonight, saying he felt rushed into a marriage that left him suffocated.

Also read: Charlie Sheen details how his former drug dealer was roped in for Netflix documentary

Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards: Marriage, children and divorce

Sheen’s second marriage came in 2002 when he wed actress Denise Richards. The pair first met filming Good Advice in 2000, but did not date until the following year. Richards recalled knowing early that Sheen was “the one,” though she kept that to herself, per the outlet.

By their second date, the bond was strong enough that Sheen proposed that December. They married in Brentwood the following summer. The couple later welcomed two daughters, Sami in 2004 and Lola Rose in 2005.

The relationship fell apart while Richards was pregnant with their second child. She filed for divorce in March 2005, citing irreconcilable differences. The split dragged on until 2006, but the two remained connected as co-parents. Nearly two decades later, Richards described Sheen as “supportive since day one,” even showing up to his Netflix documentary premiere this September.

Also read: Meet the new cast of Only Murders in the Building Season 5: Renée Zellweger, Christoph Waltz and more

Brooke Mueller and Charlie Sheen

Sheen tied the knot for the third time in 2008 with real estate investor Brooke Mueller. They wed in Los Angeles after being introduced by a mutual friend. “She is just easy, and loving, and smart,” Sheen said at the time, praising her presence in his life.

The couple had twin sons, Bob and Max, in 2009. But their relationship quickly soured. By 2011, the divorce was finalized. Despite the turbulent past, Mueller says the two now co-parent on good terms. “We co-parent without attorneys, which is great,” she told the outlet earlier this year.

Charlie Sheen’s personal life today

Sheen, now sober since 2017, says his personal life is calm. “My romantic life is as uneventful as it possibly could be,” he told People in September. While he is open to love, he admits marriage is not on his radar anymore.

FAQs:

Who was Charlie Sheen’s first wife?

Donna Peele, whom he married in 1995 and divorced six months later.

How many times has Charlie Sheen been married?

Sheen has been married three times.

Does Charlie Sheen have children?

Yes, he has five children, including daughters Sami and Lola Rose with Denise Richards, and twin sons Bob and Max with Brooke Mueller.

Is Charlie Sheen still married?

No, he has been single for years.