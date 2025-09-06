Charlie Sheen details how his former drug dealer was roped in for Netflix documentary

Charlie Sheen is back in the limelight as he gears up to share his personal life with fans in an all-new two-part documentary, aka Charlie Sheen, as well as a memoir, The Book of Sheen. The actor, who has been sober for nearly eight years now, sat down with filmmaker Andrew Renzi for the upcoming Netflix documentary to open up about his journey behind the camera, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Charlie Sheen attends the Los Angeles premiere of Netflix's "aka Charlie Sheen".(AFP)

Before this, Sheen had been approached by multiple studios and directors for a documentary, but he turned all such offers down.

Charlie Sheen talks about Netflix project

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, the 60-year-old shared that it took a lot of convincing, while he and Andrew Renzi took eight months to get to know each other before they started filming the new documentary.

A premiere for the same was held in Los Angeles on Thursday.

Talking about why he accepted this project, the actor said that it was presented in a way by the director that he himself had “never really thought about before.” According to Sheen, Renzi told him that he is the "only guy who has done all this stuff," while there were stories about the actor that are "worth telling."

Apart from Sheen’s commentary after various phases of his life, the Netflix project features interviews with people associated with the actor, including his former wife Denise Richards, Heidi Fleiss, Sean Penn, brother Ramon Estevez, as well as Marco Abeta, who was his former drug dealer.

Charlie Sheen reveals how his former drug dealer became part of documentary

As he goes on to tell "crazy stories" about him and Abeta, Sheen said he and the director used to think about which other documentary did people get to “hear from the dealer?”

"You never do,” Sheen said.

At first, Sheen and Renzi wondered whether Abeta would feature in the documentary or not. The actor explained, “And [Renzi] said ‘Will he do it?’ And I said, ‘I don’t know, he did all that other s**t, let’s just ask him.’ And [Abeta] was like ‘Yeah, man.’ There was no convincing.” He added, "He did say, ‘Let me sit with Renzi for an hour; if I sit with Renzi and I feel like my story is in the same hands that yours is in, then cool.'”

Notably, Abeta played a major role in the actor's life. Renzi shared that the dealer was "actually one of the reasons" why Sheen stopped taking drugs.

"He aligned with his dad (Martin Sheen), he aligned with his therapist, and he weaned him off of drugs by giving him bad drugs," The Hollywood Reporter quoted the director as saying.

Meanwhile, Sheen highlighted that there were a few topics that they could not talk about in the documentary since "we couldn’t get ahold of the people who were involved".

FAQs

When will Charlie Sheen's documentary released?

It premieres on September 10.

Where to watch, aka Charlie Sheen?

Fans can watch the documentary on Netflix.

When does Charlie Sheen's memoir come out?

The Book of Sheen will be released on September 9.