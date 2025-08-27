Gilmore Girls is back for their 25th anniversary with a documentary no one really asked for: ‘Just let things die’

Gilmore Girls was peak early 2000s television: endless cups of coffee at Luke’s, mile-a-minute conversations, and Rory’s questionable taste in boyfriends. It was comforting and iconic. But if fans were still trying to shake off the disappointment of the subpar sequel A Year in the Life, they’ve just been hit with something stranger — a Gilmore Girls documentary nobody really asked for. The cast of Gilmore Girls

Titled Searching for Stars Hollow, the film is being made to celebrate the show’s 25th anniversary. It promises to “examine the beloved show’s role in American cultural history” with never-before-seen interviews from cast, crew, and creatives. On paper, it sounds ambitious. Behind the camera are Meghna Balakumar and Kevin Konrad Hanna as directors, with Adam F. Goldberg as executive producer. And on screen, there’ll be appearances from Kelly Bishop (Emily Gilmore), Jared Padalecki (Dean), Chad Michael Murray (Tristin), Keiko Agena (Lane), and even Stars Hollow staples like Babette, Miss Patty, and the town troubadour.

But fans aren’t exactly brewing excitement.

The first reaction from many was, “Why do we need a documentary?” followed quickly by, “It was a TV show. Does it really warrant a documentary?” One longtime viewer joked that this was just “nostalgia milking a 25-year-old caffeine addiction.” What’s making people even more sceptical is the glaring uncertainty about whether Lauren Graham (Lorelai) or Alexis Bledel (Rory) are even involved. For many, this feels like throwing a Stars Hollow town meeting without Taylor Doose. As one fan complained, “How do they produce a Gilmore Girls documentary without the two girls? Where is Lauren Graham and Alexis?”

And then there are the revival wounds that still haven’t healed. Plenty of fans brought up A Year in the Life, with one bluntly declaring, “I am still mad at AYITL, that was the worst!” Another piled on: “I don’t want a documentary, I want them to fix the mess they made in AYITL.” Others got even sharper, with someone groaning, “These mfs will do everything but tell us who the baby daddy is.” Between the sighs, sarcasm slipped in too. A few dismissed it as “basic white ridiculousness” while another begged, “Please just let things die.” It all points to one truth: fans love Gilmore Girls, but they’re wary of seeing it stretched thin — the same way Sex and the City’s reboot, And Just Like That, drained the charm out of Carrie & co. A documentary that skips the actual Gilmore girls could end up in the same territory: nostalgic but hollow.

Searching for Stars Hollow doesn’t have a release date yet, but it’s expected sometime later this year.