What to watch this weekend: From The Paper to Wednesday S2 Part 2 - Top 7 titles to stream

This weekend is stacked with new titles across the biggest platforms. Netflix, HBO Max, Peacock, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, and AMC+ all have something fresh to drop. Two brand-new series debut, a buzzy sequel lands on digital, and a couple of fan favorites return with fresh episodes, as per a Wrap report.

The Runarounds

A young adult series that plays in the same lane as Outer Banks, the show is full of messy teen drama, friendships, and betrayals. All eight episodes of season one are already up on Prime Video.

The Naked Gun

Liam Neeson steps into the Drebin family shoes in this Akiva Schaffer directorial. Pamela Anderson shows off her comic timing in the film, which leans into the goofy, self-aware tone that made the originals work. One month after theaters, it is now on digital to rent or buy.

Wednesday Season 2 Part 2

Netflix has dropped the final four episodes of Wednesday Season 2, starring Jenna Ortega. Tim Burton directed half of them, and fans will finally get a resolution after the midseason cliffhanger with Tyler Galpin.

The Paper

Peacock swings in with The Paper, the mockumentary spin-off from The Office. Greg Daniels is back, this time putting the focus on a failing newspaper. Domhnall Gleeson, Sabrina Impacciatore, Chelsea Frei, Ramona Young, and a returning Oscar Nunez are part of the cast. Ten episodes dropped at once on Thursday.

Highest 2 Lowest

Spike Lee and Denzel Washington reunite for the first time in two decades with Highest 2 Lowest on Apple TV+. Adapted from Akira Kurosawa’s High and Low, the thriller puts Washington in the role of a music mogul caught in a ransom crisis.

Task

HBO Max brings Task, Brad Ingelsby’s follow-up to Mare of Easttown. Mark Ruffalo stars as an FBI agent who assembles a task force to stop a string of violent robberies. Tom Pelphrey plays the desperate man behind the crimes. Seven episodes roll out weekly, starting Sunday.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 3

AMC+ revives The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon with its third season. Daryl and Carol head out of France and into England, then on to Spain. Stephen Merchant joins the cast. The show will air till October 19.

FAQs

What’s the biggest movie release on streaming this weekend?

That would be The Naked Gun, now available on demand.

When does HBO’s Task premiere?

The first episode airs Sunday night, September 7, on HBO and HBO Max.

Where does The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 3 take place?

It shifts from France to England, then to zombie-ridden Spain.