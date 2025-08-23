Palm Royale Season 2: Apple TV+ drops first look photos, release date and more

Fans of Palm Royale, a comedy series starring Kristen Wiig and Laura Dern, are in for a major surprise as Apple TV+ has released the first look images for its highly anticipated second season. Palm Royale Season 2: Kristen Wiig returns as Maxine Dellacorte.(X/@AppleTV)

Besides Wiig and Dern, the series also features Allison Janney, Josh Lucas, Leslie Bibb, Ricky Martin, Kaia Gerber, Amber Chardae Robinson, Carol Burnett, and Jason Canel, among others, Variety reported.

Palm Royale Season 2: Release date

All the glitz and glamour in Palm Royale is set to return on the streaming service on November 12, 2025. "Raise a grasshopper for the return of #PalmRoyale. Season 2 premieres November 12 on Apple TV+," read a post on the official X handle of Apple TV+.

After the premiere of Palm Royale Season 2 on November 12, weekly episodes of the comedy series will be aired until January 14, 2026.

Palm Royale Season 2: What to expect?

Created by Abe Sylvia, the Emmy-nominated series narrates the journey of Maxine Dellacorte (essayed by Kristen Wiig) as she makes every possible effort to make a name for herself in the cutthroat world revolving around the Palm Beach high society.

As Maxine makes multiple attempts, she often comes across the question of how much she is willing to sacrifice to gain things in her life that somebody else already has, as reported by Variety.

In Season 2 of the series, fans will get to witness the lead character as a "social pariah" after she goes through a scandalous public breakdown.

According to the official logline, Maxine will be required to "draw on her deep well of cleverness and cunning to prove once and for all that not only does she belong, but she just might have what it takes to rule this town."

During this journey, she gets to uncover various untold truths, besides getting to know how this town is built on "secrets, lies, and the occasional felony.”

The series originally premiered in March last year on Apple TV+. A few months later, it was announced in June 2024 that Palm Royale had been renewed for a second season.

FAQs

When and where to watch Palm Royale Season 2?

It will come out on Apple TV+ on November 12, 2025.

Who all are there in Palm Royale?

It features Kristen Wiig, Laura Dern, Allison Janney, Josh Lucas, Leslie Bibb, and Ricky Martin, among others.

Where to watch Season 1 of Palm Royale?

Fans can watch the maiden season of the comedy series on Apple TV+.