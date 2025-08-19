Palm Beach County Amber Alert: What we know about missing siblings Aizon and Akachi Turner

An amber alert has been issued out of Palm Beach County for the two missing children last seen in Riviera Beach, Florida. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement identified the children as Akachi Turner, 11, and Aizon Turner, 3. Representational.(Unsplash)

Akachi and Aizon Turner - What we know about them

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office profided a detailed description of the missing children, as well as the guardian with whom they were last seen in the post on social media. They said that the two Turner siblings were seen with one Audrey Turner, 43. The police did not clarify the relationship between Audrey Turner and the two children.

Aizon Turner

Aizon Turner is a 3-year-old black male. He has been described as three feet tall and weighing 32 pounds. He was wearing a khaki shirt, khaki shorts, and black light-up shoes with red trim.

Here's Aizon Turner's photo, shared by the PBSO:

Aizon Turner(PBSO)

Akachi Turner

Akachi Turner is an 11-year-old black male who is five feet tall, weighs 72 pounds. He was wearing a black shirt, black pants, and high-top FILA sneakers.

Here's his photo:

Akachi Turner(PBSO)

Audrey Turner

43-year-old Audrey Turner has been named the suspect in the children's disappearance. She has been described as a five-foot-five black female who weighs 180 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black tank top and a cream skirt with black stripes. She may be wearing her hair in a ponytail and has a nose ring, the PBSO added.

Here's her photo:

Audrey Turner(PBSO)

They could be travelling in a black Toyota sedan with front-end damage.

If spotted, the Rivera Beach Police Station should be contacted at 561-845-4123. One call also dial 911, or contact the FDLE Missing Endangered Persons Information Clearinghouse at 1-888-FL-MISSING (1-888-356-4774).