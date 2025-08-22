From Charli D’Amelio to Khaby Lame: Top 10 highest-paid US TikTok stars in 2025

You must be living under a rock if you haven’t heard about the word influencer. Who would have thought you could make money by creating video content online? In today’s world, social media has taken center stage. From politicians to celebrities, everyone is using social media as a medium to communicate. Charli D’Amelio is the highest-paid TikTok influencer.(Instagram/@charlidamelio)

Take TikTok, for example. It is not just another app. It has turned into a launchpad for some of the richest creators out there. In the US, a handful of stars have managed to flip short videos into huge businesses, locking down big brand deals and even full-blown careers in entertainment.

Here are the Top 10 highest-paid TikTok stars in the US for 2025.

Please note: The figures mentioned below cannot be independently verified by Hindustan Times at the moment.

1. Charli D’Amelio

Charli leads the list with her estimated annual earnings of $23.5 million, according to website Influencer Marketing Hub, and 216 million followers. The young sensation will soon be seen making her Broadway debut in the Tony Award-nominated pop musical & Juliet for a limited time, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

She continues to partner with Prada, Kate Spade, and her family’s D’Amelio Brands.

2. Khaby Lame

Lame is among the most-followed TikTokers worldwide, the Forbes report added. Famous for his silent comedy, he works with Hugo Boss, Binance, and Hollywood studios. “Start by making the content you like,” he was quoted as saying.

According to Forbes, Lame's annual earnings are estimated to be between $20 million.

3. Dixie D’Amelio

According to Forbes, Dixie's annual earnings are estimated to be $14.5 million. Dixie, Charli’s sister, has modeled for Pull&Bear and Puma. She has co-founded Be Happy Snacks Co., now sold at Walmart. She also teased new music for 2025, according to the Forbes report.

4. Josh Richards

Josh Richards' annual earnings are estimated to be $6 million, according to Forbes. Once known for dance and lip-syncs, Josh is now an entrepreneur. He co-founded Ani Energy and Talent X, runs a venture capital firm, and co-hosts the rebranded BFFs Podcast, according to Forbes.

5. Bella Poarch

Bella Poarch's annual earnings are estimated to be $5 million, according to Influencer Marketing Hub. She hogged the limelight with the viral lip-sync video in 2020 to British rapper Millie B's song 'M To The B'. It collected close to 45 million likes, reported Forbes. Bella will next be seen in Six Till Midnight, a horror film helmed by director Andrew Donoho, according to Variety.

6. Addison Rae

Addison Rae's annual earnings are estimated to be $5, according to Forbes. She has been associated with brands such as YSL Beauty and Chanel. In June, she released her debut album, Addison. She announced it on Instagram with a set of pictures. Addison will next be seen alongside Ryan Reynolds in Animal Friends, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

7. Zach King

Did you know Zach King holds the record for the most-viewed TikTok video? According to the Guinness World Records website, he received close to 2.2 billion views on a video titled Zach King's Magic Broomstick. The clip was shared on December 9, 20219.

According to Influencer Marketing Hub, Zach King's annual earnings are estimated to be more than % million.

8. Kris Collins

According to Influencer Marketing Hub, the annual earnings of Kris Collins are estimated to be $4.75 million. The former hairdresser-turned-comedian built a loyal following with her family-inspired skits.

9. Avani Gregg

Avani Gregg's annual earnings are estimated to be $4.75 million, as reported by Influencer Marketing Hub. Her ‘clown girl’ video broke and rewrote the viewing record. Her makeup videos are loved for their uniqueness. She will be next seen in a survival action-thriller, Breathe Deep, reported Variety.

10. Loren Gray

Loren Gray's annual earnings are estimated to be between $3 million -$4million, as reported by Influencer Marketing Hub. One of TikTok’s earliest stars, Loren has stayed relevant with music, her jewelry line & her new fragrance, Loren’s Scents. She has also worked in films including Incoming, Outsiders, and 100% Wolf.

FAQs

Q1. Who is the highest-paid TikTok star in 2025?

A1. According to Forbes, Charli D’Amelio tops the list with $23.5 million in earnings.

Q2. How does Forbes calculate TikTok earnings?

A2. Forbes estimates income from brand deals, sponsored content, merchandise, acting, music, and other business ventures linked to creators’ TikTok fame.

Q3. Why isn’t MrBeast on the TikTok list?

A3. MrBeast is primarily a YouTube creator. The Forbes list highlights stars who built their careers mainly on TikTok.