Emily Blunt’s bleach blonde locks for Devil Wears Prada 2 are dripping with main character energy — and a plot twist?

We may love Emily Charlton and her sass-strapped passion for fashion (and Miranda Priestly) to bits but let’s be honest — in front of Meryl Streep’s Miranda Priestly and Anne Hathaway’s Andy Sachs, Emily Blunt’s namesake was no main character in 2006 cult classic The Devil Wears Prada. Emily Blunt debuts bleach blonde locks for Devil Wears Prada 2(Photos: X)

Well all of that seems like it’s about to change and big time at that. Of course Meryl’s first look as Miranda and Anne’s first look at Andy for the reboot, aggressively underway in New York, was dripping with aura but once Emily was spotted walking out those glass doors in her pinstripes, corset and trademark red locks, she definitely took the bakery.

Now while Emily may have started her DWP2 journey a redhead, looks like she isn’t going to be ending it that way. Recent pictures taking laps of the Internet show her with icy blonde locks with a touch of dark roots — the red appears to have manifested itself on her pout and the striped NY apple-stamped Coach sweater, complete with a bedazzled tie.

Even with the bleached locks, she looks like a million bucks but more importantly leaves us wondering — is a villain arc on the horizon for Miss Charlton? Because this reeks of a big plot twist!

Besides the OG trio, Stanley Tucci will also be returning as Nigel. Patrick Bremmall plays Andy’s lover and Kenneth Branagh (who is yet to be spotted on set) will play Miranda’s husband. Lucy Liu, Justin Theroux, BJ Novak and Pauline Chalamet hold undisclosed roles with even Sydney Sweeney reportedly holding a cameo though news of the latter has actually been met with quite the dismal response from fans given all the controversies surrounding the breakout actor. But we all still wait with bated breath.

The Devil Wears Prada sequel is eyeing a May Day release next year.