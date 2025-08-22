BTS spends day off at LA beach amid recording new album; J-Hope shares photos

BTS J-Hope dropped pictures of the group’s recent get-together at a beach in Los Angeles on his Instagram. Following the K-pop group’s reunion in June at J-Hope’s solo concert in Gyeonggi Province, South Korea, the popular boy band is now in LA, working on their upcoming album. J-Hope shared the photo of BTS' day out at the beach.(Instagram/@uarmyhope)

Also read: BTS’ newest Happy Meal collaboration with McDonald’s faces ARMY backlash: ‘Can’t expect anything from these idols…’

BTS day off at LA beach

At the LA beach, BTS held a live session for the ARMYs on HYBE’s fandom platform Weverse. Group leader RM shared that it was a day off for the group. Taking to Instagram, J-Hope shared several images from their time on the LA beach. “BTS!!” he simply captioned the post.

Kim Namjoon, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, Taehyung, and Jungkook all posed for the camera in casual attire. J-Hope, who sported a light-wash denim jacket, had a serene glow all over his face, while Jimin had a towel wrapped around his shoulder. Jin – Mr. World Wide Handsome – looked glamorous in a Gucci T-shirt, and Suga aced the casual look.

On the other hand, Jungkook and V sported cool hoodies, while RM stood tall in a blue jacket. “Everyone is working really, really hard”, RM said on the Weverse live session.

Going by J-Hope’s photos, it looks like the K-pop band also went shopping after their time on the beach. In one of the photos, Jungkook is seen trying on new clothes.

Also read: Kim Taehyung of BTS announces baseball debut with the LA Dodgers; breaks MLB site as ARMY clamours for tickets

BTS is recording a new album

Even though they took the day off, it seems like BTS eventually returned to the studio. While on mute, Kim Taehyung was seen singing in a video that J-Hope uploaded along with the pictures. In another clip, J-Hope is recording a track while Jungkook struggles to hold his laughter.

Their next album is expected to come out in the spring of 2026, Billboard reported.

FAQs

What is BTS doing in Los Angeles right now?

The group is currently working on their upcoming album in Los Angeles.

What session did BTS hold recently?

BTS recently held a brief live session on HYBE’s fandom platform Weverse.

When will the next BTS album come out?

The next BTS album is expected to come out in the spring of 2026.

What tour did J-Hope recently complete?

J-Hope recently completed his first solo world tour – Hope on the Stage.