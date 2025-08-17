BTS holds 1st live together from beach after military discharge; Namjoon says ‘miss you wife’ to a fan

In a surprise to fans across the world, BTS members Namjoon, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, Taehyung and Jungkook greeted them early on Sunday morning. Taking to Weverse, they held a brief live session as they spent time on a beach in Los Angeles. (L-R) BTS members Jin, Taehyung, J-Hope, Jimin, Jungkook, Suga and Namjoon are currently in Los Angeles.

BTS holds a live session from LA beach

During the live session, Namjoon, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, Taehyung and Jungkook greeted fans. They also shared that they are back together and are working on their music. While Jungkook spoke to the fans, Jin was heard shouting in the background as Taehyung hugged him from behind and rubbed his wet hair on him. Soon Jimin joined them too.

BTS talks about working hard on new album

During the live, Namjoon, Taehyung and Jungkook wanted to be the cameraperson. Namjoon asked fans if everyone has been doing well. At one point, Jin, talking to the fans, said, "I've arrived in the US. I’ve met the guys well. Namjoon, how have you been?" The BTS leader replied, "Yeah, been preparing album." Suga added, "Today is a rest day."

BTS opens up about their schedule in LA

The other members too talked about their ongoing schedule. J-Hope said, "We have to start working tomorrow." Suga added, "We have to go to studio." Jimin also said, "we’re talking a day off every week." Jin added, "We have to work hard. We’re working hard, bro."

When Namjoon asked what fans were commenting, Jin, Jimin and Jungkook read one, "Miss you, my husband.” Namjoon replied, "Miss you, wife." The BTS members also talked about the cold in LA. Namjoon said, "I think it’s the first and last time to turn on the live at the beach."

The members, before signing off, said they were working really hard. J-Hope said, "Honestly, we've been doing nothing but working." Suga added, "I just came out to get some fresh air at the moment."

About BTS

BTS is gearing up for its first album in four years next spring. The seven-member group comprising RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook started producing the new album in the US in July. The new record will be the band’s first as a complete group since Proof in 2022. Their last concert, Yet to Come in Busan, was held in October of that year.