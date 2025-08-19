BTS’ newest Happy Meal collaboration with McDonald’s faces ARMY backlash: ‘Can’t expect anything from these idols…’

BTS is officially back in action, and while members have been busy with individual projects post-military service, this time the spotlight is on a group deal that has everyone talking ---the band has signed on with none other than fast food giant McDonald’s for a new Happy Meal collaboration. McDonald’s announces Happy Meal with BTS

The announcement came through an Instagram post by McDonald’s, which teased little mini BTS figures as part of the meal. The caption cheekily read, “I feel like I personally manifested this, wbu??” For longtime ARMYs, the news may feel familiar — after all, BTS and McDonald’s already made history back in May 2021 with “The BTS Meal,” which included McNuggets, fries, a drink, and the wildly popular Sweet Chili and Cajun sauces imported from South Korea.

But this time, the reception is very different. Against the backdrop of the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict, fans are less than thrilled about the group’s association with the brand. On Reddit, one fan bluntly wrote, “Right after Tae's Coke ambassadorship, this comes out? And ARMYs are already defending it too? I am SO done.” Another added, “Reminder to not expect anything from these idols, the bar is so low.”

The comments quickly piled up, capturing the disappointment many feel. One ARMY admitted, “Even as an ARMY, don’t you get tired defending this behaviour like cmon now.” Another observed, “I don't think they personally are pro this or that but I do know for sure they do not care about any global conflicts…” while another fan echoed the same sentiment, “The fact that they simply do not care is so loud and clear I can’t tune it out when I listen to their music/lives tbh.”

For some, the issue goes beyond politics to the repetitive nature of celebrity brand tie-ups. “Apart from the boycott, celebs continuously collabing with these crappy brands is just so ugh to me,” one user said. Another fan was even more direct: “Not to make light of anything butttttttttt, this isn't surprising and get ready cause you're about to hear every excuse and justification in the book. Nothing changes if nothing changes. They're gonna continue to do stuff like this because no one is going to hold them accountable. And tbr, it'll probably only get worse from here on out.”

The disappointment cuts deep for fans who once stanned BTS for their socially conscious music. As one comment read, “I’m not surprised, but definitely am disappointed. I honestly can’t bring myself to listen to any of their music rn, and they are the first group I ever stanned. but everytime something comes up on shuffle I skip it. I just can’t reconcile the BTS of ‘Not Today’, ‘Am I Wrong’, ‘Spring Day’ and others with the BTS that collabs with raging zionists and works with brands with ties to genocide.”

This isn’t the first time BTS has been caught in controversy over brand affiliations. Just a few weeks ago, Kim Taehyung (V) was announced as the new face of Coca-Cola Zero in South Korea, fronting the #BestCokeEver campaign. Unlike past endorsements that were met with excitement, that announcement too was met with sharp criticism from fans, citing Coca-Cola’s alleged ties to Israel.