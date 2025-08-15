Watch BTS J-Hope's unseen backstage interaction with Gracie Adams, Justin Timberlake at Lollapalooza Berlin 2025

Lollapalooza Berlin 2025 might just have cemented itself as the festival moment of the year. With a star-studded lineup featuring Justin Timberlake, BTS’ J-Hope, Gracie Abrams, Raye, and Benson Boone, the energy was already sky-high. But thanks to a newly released Bangtan vlog, ARMY now has a front-row seat to the backstage chaos, meet-cutes, and full-on star moments that went down — including Hobi finally meeting JT himself. J-hope with Gracie Adams; Hobi with Justin Timberlake

The vlog kicks off with J-Hope’s first recorded encounter of the festival — a warm hug with singer-songwriter Gracie Abrams. “Nice to meet you,” said J-Hope, leaning in for the greeting. “I can’t believe you came,” she replied, clearly delighted. “I’m so sorry I couldn’t watch till the end,” Hobi admitted, to which Gracie laughed, “No seeing you on the side stage made me so happy. Did you see me see you?” She then added, “You’re the sweetest. All my fans love you so much so they bring your merch to my show all the time. It’s really cute. I’m so happy to meet you.” True to his charming self, J-Hope responded with, “Congratulations on everything.”

But that was just the warm-up. The real “fangirl moment” came when J-Hope met one of his personal idols, Justin Timberlake. The vlog shows him watching JT’s electrifying performance from the crowd the day before his own set — and then heading backstage for the big hello.

“I’m a big fan,” Hobi told Justin, before gushing, “I can’t believe it.” Food quickly became their bonding point. “If you like food, J-Hope, then we’re going to get along,” JT teased. Then things got even more unexpected when Timberlake asked for his number. As the singer punched it into J-Hope's phone, he grinned, warning, “Be careful though, ‘cause I’m gonna prank call you.” At first, the joke sailed right over Hobi’s head, but once his staff translated, he burst into laughter.

The vlog’s release sent fans into meltdown, loving every second of the warm, funny exchange. J-Hope had previously dropped his own Instagram post from the weekend, including that photo — the two stars smiling, JT’s arm casually slung over Hobi’s shoulder. Leather jackets, red accents, and the kind of mutual respect that turns festivals into unforgettable memories. And now we know exactly what happened behind the scenes.