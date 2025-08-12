BTS' Kim Taehyung reveals that he cried during J-Hope, Jungkook's solo concert performances; take a look

If there’s one thing BTS has not been doing since their military return, it’s holding back on content. From behind-the-scenes moments to personal reflections, the members have been letting ARMY in on just about everything. Now, in a new interview with W Korea released today on August 11, V opened up about an unexpectedly emotional moment he experienced while watching his bandmates’ solo shows. BTS' Kim Taehyung

When asked to reflect on the members’ first-ever solo concerts, V shared, “First of all, the concert styles of the two members were so different. I think they were really fun. I remember Jin’s Rope It performance. And actually, I shed a few tears during Hobi’s performance. I quietly shed a tear by myself. During the duet with Jungkook, I got choked up. I was too embarrassed to say anything.” He added, “I watched the performance confidently.”

About Jin’s #RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR

Jin’s global solo tour kicked off on June 28 with two back-to-back shows in Goyang, South Korea, before heading to Japan for performances in Chiba and Osaka. In July, he brought the show to the United States with stops in Anaheim, Dallas, Tampa, and Newark. The tour then travelled to Europe, with shows at London’s O2 Arena and Amsterdam.

J-Hope’s Hope on the Stage tour

J-Hope’s solo run began with three sold-out nights at Seoul’s KSPO Dome from February 28 to March 2 — his first standalone concerts in South Korea. The tour also hit major venues including New York’s Barclays Centre, Chicago’s Allstate Arena, and arenas across Singapore, Jakarta, and Bangkok, before wrapping up in Osaka on June 1.

Taehyung’s candid confession is a reminder of the deep bond the BTS members share, one that goes beyond music and fame. Whether it’s laughter backstage or tears during a heartfelt duet, their connection continues to inspire ARMY worldwide. And with more solo tours and group activities ahead, it’s moments like these that keep fans’ hearts full.