John Bolton family: All about ex-US National Security Adviser's wife and children

John Bolton’s house in Maryland, as well as his Washington office, were raided by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) as part of a national security investigation regarding handling classified information, The Associated Press reported on Friday. Bolton had served as the national security adviser under the maiden term of US President Donald Trump. Few properties linked to former national security adviser John Bolton were raided by FBI on Friday, August 22,(AFP)

As of now, he has not been charged or detained by authorities in connection with the raids.

"The FBI is conducting court authorized activity in the area. There is no threat to public safety," CNBC quoted an FBI official as saying.

Meanwhile, FBI Director Kash Patel, without naming anyone, tweeted, “NO ONE is above the law… FBI agents on mission.” His post added fuel to the speculations surrounding the raid.

Attorney General Pam Bondi, quote-tweeting Patel’s post, said, “America’s safety isn’t negotiable. Justice will be pursued. Always.”

John Bolton's past remarks about Trump

After being sworn in as the US President for the second time in January 2025, Trump announced the cancellation of Bolton’s protective detail mentioned in the US Secret Service, CNBC reported.

Recently, Bolton and Trump were at loggerheads when he criticized the US President for agreeing to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin to look forward to ways to end the years-long war in Ukraine, as per an article on Bolton’s official website, which was originally posted in The Telegraph.

Meanwhile, the US President slammed Bolton on the Truth Social platform. Trump stated that the "very unfair media" was "constantly quoting fired losers and really dumb people like John Bolton" over the issue. See the post here.

For now, it remains unclear whether Bolton was present at his home at the time of the raid. A woman was seen at the residence, and it appeared that she was Bolton's wife.

Also Read: ‘No one is above law’: Kash Patel's cryptic post as FBI raids John Bolton’s house

All about John Bolton's wife and children

Bolton currently lives with his wife, Gretchen Smith Bolton, in Maryland. The couple got married on January 24, 1986. They have a daughter, named Jennifer, as per AllGov.com.

Before this, John Bolton was married to Christine from 1972 and 1983, the AllGov.com website added.

Also Read: FBI Raids Home of Former Trump National Security Adviser John Bolton

The couple’s daughter, Jennifer Sarah Bolton, studied at Yale University. She currently works at Nissan, as per her LinkedIn page.

FAQs

How long have John Bolton and Gretchen Smith Bolton been married?

They got married in January 1986.

Who is John Bolton's daughter?

His daughter's name is Jennifer Sarah Bolton. She completed her studies at Yale University.

How many times did John Bolton get married?

John Bolton was married twice.