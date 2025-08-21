Apple TV+ hikes prices in US: New rates and what it means for your subscription

Watching all your favorite movies and shows on Apple TV+ has become more expensive now as the Cupertino tech giant increases its subscription price by 30%, Variety reported. Apple TV+ has increased its subscription price in the US.(Unsplash)

The company informed that starting Thursday, August 21, it is increasing the price for Apple TV+ across the United States and select international markets for new customers.

For existing subscribers of Apple TV+, the hike in prices will be visible within 30 days of the next renewal date.

How much do I pay now for Apple TV+?

From now on, customers in the US will have to pay $12.99 per month to watch content on the streaming service. This marks a $3 jump from the earlier amount of $9.99.

Also Read: iPhone 17 series event date tipped: Here’s the full schedule you should know

To justify the price hike, Apple stated that it has come out with a wide range of movies and shows on the platform, which do not include any ads. Notably, Apple TV+ is counted among the few major streaming services that do not have an ad-supported plan for viewers.

When it initially came out in November 2019, Apple was offering a subscription for as low as $4.99 a month. The last time the company increased the price for Apple TV+ was in October 2023. At that time, the $6.99 per month plan was changed to $9.99 in the United States.

The company has gone on to expand its “deep library of hundreds of Apple Originals, with thousands of hours of premium programming across genres and brand-new releases weekly — all ad-free,” ever since it was launched.

While navigating through the streaming service, subscribers can explore a long list of thrilling dramas, sci-fi, comedies, and live sports.

What's coming next on Apple TV+?

The streaming service has a big lineup of movies and shows that are all set to premiere in the coming months.

Among these include the fourth season of The Morning Show on September 17, Slow Horses Season 5 on September 24, and Pluribus on November 7. Some of the original movies include Highest 2 Lowest on September 5 and The Lost Bus on October 3.

Also Read: The Morning Show season 4 trailer drops: Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon return to UBN | Watch

In March this year, The Information reported that Apple TV+ was losing over $1 billion on an annual basis as it was spending more on premium content, exceeding its revenue.

FAQs:

What's the monthly subscription for Apple TV+ in the US?

Customers will now have to pay $12.99 per month.

What are some of the best shows on Apple TV+?

The streaming service is home to Severance, which bagged most Emmy nominations this year, as well as Seth Rogen’s The Studio.

When does the new price for Apple TV+ come into effect?

It started on Thursday, August 21.