Mr. Scorsese first look revealed: Apple TV+ confirms release date for docuseries

Apple has dropped the premiere date and the first look of Mr. Scorsese, a five-part documentary series about renowned filmmaker Martin Scorsese. The project, which has been directed by Rebecca Miller, will be released on Apple TV+ on October 17. The Oscar-winning director is seen recalling details about his 1976 film, Taxi Driver, in the first look of Mr. Scorsese. Mr Scorsese will premiere on October 17.(X/@AppleTV)

Mr. Scorsese first look

The first look features snippets from Scorsese and Steven Spielberg as they talk about the Taxi Driver. The conversation details how far Scorsese went to protect his cut of the Robert De Niro film.

All about Mr. Scorsese

Mr. Scorsese aims to celebrate and preserve the work and legacy of the iconic director and his unforgettable movies such as Raging Bull, The Taxi Driver, The Wolf of Wall Street and Goodfellas. According to Deadline, the series will exhibit Scorsese’s formative years as a film student at NYU.

Besides giving the audience a technical breakdown of some of the veteran director’s best works, the series will delve deep into the mind of Martin Scorsese. It will also feature interviews of talented actors the 82-year-old has worked with, including Robert De Niro, Leonardo DiCaprio, Margot Robbie and Cate Blanchett.

“This project is a filmmaker’s dream, to have had such access to legends of the industry, from Marty himself to his prolific collaborators, close friends and family members,” Rebecca Miller said in a statement.

“I was honored he trusted me to create this documentary, which I believe will resonate with everyone from dedicated Scorsese fans to anyone who has grappled with failure and reached for stars,” she added.

Martin Scorsese's last film, Killers of the Flower Moon, was nominated in multiple categories at the 96th Academy Awards. He will reportedly work with Leonardo DiCaprio, Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson in his next project.

FAQs

Who is Mr. Scorsese?

Mr. Scorsese refers to the famous filmmaker Martin Scorsese, who has given memorable movies like Raging Bull, Taxi Driver, The Wolf of Wall Street and Goodfellas.

What is Mr. Scorsese?

Mr. Scorsese is the title of an upcoming five-part documentary series about the life and legacy of Martin Scorsese.

Who appears in Mr. Scorsese?

While the documentary series focuses on Martin Scorsese, high-profile figures such as Robert De Niro, Mick Jagger and Steven Spielberg will also appear in the show.

When does it premiere?

Mr. Scorsese will premiere on October 17.