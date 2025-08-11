iPhone to get ChatGPT 5 integration with Apple Intelligence via iOS 26 update

Apple will release the stable iOS 26 update to compatible iPhone models next month. The next-gen update will bring several enhancements to iPhones, including upgrades to Apple Intelligence features for iPhone 15 Pro models, iPhone 16 series, and iPhone 17 series. With new AI features, Apple has confirmed to integrate OpenAI’s new GPT-5 model into Apple Intelligence following the launch, enhancing its capabilities. In addition to iPhones, the new ChatGPT-5 will also be rolled out to other devices supporting Apple Intelligence with iPadOS 26, and macOS Tahoe 26 next month. Here’s what it means for Apple users, and how they can take advantage of the GPT-5 model on a day-to-day basis. Apple Intelligence will likely be integrated with ChatGPT-5 next month. Here’s what we know so far.(Bloomberg)

Apple Intelligence to be powered by GPT-5

Apple has confirmed to bring OpenAI’s latest AI model, GPT-5 to iPhone, starting from next month with iOS 26 stable release. Currently, iPhones use OpenAI’s GPT-4o model to resolve user queries. Now, with the new model, users can take advantage of advanced ChatGPT capabilities. While this news may excite many, it is unclear if GPT-5 will be rolled out to iPhone users as part of developer or public beta testing, before its official release.

But how ChatGPT-5 can be used on an iPhone? Well, users can add ChatGPT as a default AI assistant to work with Apple Intelligence. Once it's activated, iPhone users can activate Siri to access GPT-5 capabilities. This way, users can prompt ChatGPT directly via Siri for their small queries, tasks, and others.

Another way to use GPT-5 on iPhone is via the Writing Tools. iPhone users can leverage ChatGPT-5 to compose, refine or rewrite text with first-party apps. It also helps users generate AI images. However, the free version will come with limitations. Lastly, ChatGPT-5 can also be used with visual intelligence, where users can ask questions related to places and objects. iOS 26 also gives iPhones the ability to conduct image search; therefore, it also gets access to ChatGPT’s latest AI model.

Apart from the GPT-5 model, Apple Intelligence is gaining several new capabilities with iOS 26. These new enhancements include Live Translation in FaceTime, Phone, and Messages, image search via visual intelligence, improved image generation in Image Playground, and more across the user experience. However, we will have to wait until September to get hands-on with the iOS 26 update.