All you need to know about Martin Scorsese's next film starring Dwayne Johnson, Leonardo DiCaprio, Emily Blunt

Martin Scorsese is all set to make his next film after the highly acclaimed Killers of the Flower Moon. The director is attached to make an untitled drama that would star Dwayne Johnson, Leonardo DiCaprio and Emily Blunt, as reported by Deadline. Here is everything you need to know about the film so far. (Also read: Dwayne Johnson promotes Moana 2 in emotional interview, reflects upon true meaning of masculinity: ‘Asking for help…’) Martin Scorsese and Dwayne Johnson will work on a project together.

The cast

The untitled drama marks yet another collaboration between Martin and Leonardo DiCaprio. The actor-director pair have given some of the most acclaimed films in the last few years, from The Aviator to The Departed, Gangs of New York to Shutter Island, The Wolf of Wall Street to Killers of the Flower Moon.

Apart from Leo, it is the first time the director will be working with Dwayne and Emily. Both Dwayne and Emily have worked together in an upcoming film titled The Smashing Machine. It is directed by Benny Safdie and is expected to be released later this year

Who is writing the film?

The film will be written by Nick Bilton. Taking to his X account, Nick wrote: “Some totally wild personal news... I'm writing a movie for Martin Scorsese (!) starring the brilliant Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt and Leo DiCarprio.”

What is the film about?

As per the report, the film revolves around ‘a turbulent time on the island paradise when an aspiring mob boss battled rival crime factions to wrest control of the underworld of the Hawaiian islands.’

Emily and Dwayne first pitched the idea of the film to Leonardo and Martin. Once they gave it their green light, they turned to Nick Bilton for the script. It is currently under development.

On the work front, Leonardo will be seen next in Paul Thomas Anderson's One Battle After Another. It is set for an August release this year.